World water day: Walk for water walkathon by Grundfos India with Young Indians Chennai chapter

Grundfos India in partnership with Young Indians (Yi) Chennai Chapter conducted a Walk for water walkathon under their Climate Change project to spread awareness on the importance of safeguarding groundwater and recharging aquifers.

Over 340 participants including Grundfos employees and their family members, Yi members and student Yuva members walked 6.5 km to commemorate World Water Day. The participants walked with water buckets made with recycled plastic and appreciated the experience of the struggle that millions of people go through daily.

Individuals came forward to do their part and pledge to take everyday actions such as reuse, recycle, reduce chemical use, fix all leaky faucets and use water wisely as groundwater plays a very important role in keeping the water level intact.

The Yi Climate Change vertical has been formed with the intention of involving the nation's youth directly in actions that create a positive impact towards addressing the issues causing climate change. Through specific initiatives that involve awareness, advocacy and action, Yi members from every corner of the country are working together to combat climate change.

Young Indians (Yi) is a movement for Indian Youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India’s future. As an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry managed organisation playing a proactive role in India's development process.

Formed in the year 2002, Yi has created a platform for young Indians to work towards realizing a dream of a developed nation. It has a growing, inclusive membership across all geographies and demographics with over 4000 + direct members in 57 chapters, and 29500 students YUVA members from colleges

