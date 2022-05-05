'Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan': CM hands over ration to the beneficiaries by weighing them with his own hands

Press Release By

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday inspected Kusmi Police Station, Government Fair Price Shop, and Nagar Panchayat office of Kusmi village on the day one of 'Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan'.

The Chief Minister met beneficiaries present in the government fair price shop Kusmi and distributed ration to the beneficiaries after weighing it with his own hands. While inspecting the PDS shop, Baghel inquired about the number of cardholders and the ration received every month. He was all smiles when a 64-year-old woman gave him blessings for giving her ration with his own hands.

Meanwhile, a village resident Shashikala complained to the Chief Minister that her name has been removed from the Below Poverty Line (BPL) list and she does not have a ration card. Taking cognizance of her complaint, Chief Minister Baghel spoke to Balrampur district collector and gave instructions to suspend the CMO of the Nagar Panchayat concerned.

The Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against the official concerned for showing negligence in work despite of constant instructions and warnings. Baghel also inquired about the distribution of ration while interacting with the beneficiaries. The Chief Minister sought stock register from the fair price shopkeeper and inquired about the ration card.

As many as 1246 cardholders are registered under this government fair price shop run by Kusmi Forest Committee. During the inspection, it was found that the advance stock of rice, sugar, gram and salt has been kept for distribution

in the month of May.

Chief Minister breaks protocol to directly interact with public

In a surprising incident during Kusmi's visit, Chief Minister got down from his car, breaking the protocol, to directly interact with public and hear their grievances. He also asked people if they have any problem related to police force. Baghel inspected Kusmi police station. Urban Administration and Development Minister Dr Shiv Kumar Dahariya and Parliamentary Secretary Chintamani Maharaj were also present on the occasion.

Prompt action on the instructions of the Chief Minister: Suspension order issued

During the inspection Kusmi Nagar Panchayat office, Chief Minister came to know about Chief Municipal Officer showing negligence in allocated work. Soon after receiving the complaint, Baghel held a discussion with district collector and directed him to immediately suspend the officer concerned. As per the instructions of Chief Minister, the Urban Administration and Development Department immediately issued SK Dubey's suspension order.

'Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan' kickstarted from Kusmi area of Sarguja Division

Chief Minister Baghel had commenced his public interaction drive from the Vidhan Sabha constituency of Saamri in Balrampur district of Sarguja division.

Under this drive, the Chief Minister would be personally visiting the assembly constituencies to meet the public representatives, common people and community heads. Upon his arrival at the helipad in Kusmi area of this constituency, Baghel was accorded warm welcome by Parliamentary Secretary Chintamani Maharaj and public representatives. People of Kusmi area welcomed him with a garland of popcorns.

After his arrival at the helipad, Chief Minister reached Kusmi police station premise and performed customary rituals at Shree Ram Janki Temple situated there. Thereafter, Chief Minister interacted with the police personnel and their family members. Police personnel and their family members thanked Chief Minister for giving weekly off, and for resuming the old pension scheme for government employees. Meanwhile, Chief Minister affectionately interacted with the children of police personnel and distributed chocolates to them.

(This is a press release by the Chhattisgarh government.)