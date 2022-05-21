CM Baghel releases Rs 1804.50 crore to accounts of needy on death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi

Press Release By

RAIPUR: On Saturday, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Rajiv Gandhi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel virtually released an amount of Rs 1804 crore 50 lakh to more than 26 lakh 68 thousand farmers, landless agricultural labourers, livestock farmers and women Self-Help Groups associated with Gauthans a programme organized at his residence office in Raipur. This programme was organized simultaneously in all district headquarters of the state.

The funds were transferred under ambitious schemes being run by the Chhattisgarh government including Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Krishi Bhumiheen Mazdoor Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana with a motto of ensuring 'justice for all'. Cabinet ministers, parliamentary secretaries, legislators, other public representatives, farmers, laborers, women SHGs and villages from across the state joined the fund distribution programme online.

Baghel transferred Rs 1720 crore 11 lakh to farmers as the first installment of Kharif year 2021-22 under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rs 71 crore 8 lakh under Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Krishi Bhumiheen Mazdoor Nyay Yojana and Rs 13 crore 31 lakh to cattle rearers, Gauthan committees and women SHGs under the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

It is worth mentioning here that Rs 11 thousand 180 crore rupees have been paid to the farmers of the state under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana in the last two years. After the payment of Rs 1720 crore 11 lakh today, this amount has been increased to Rs 12 thousand 900 crores 21 lakh. After including the amount of Rs 122 crore 24 lakh paid so far to farmers of the state cultivating sugarcane, this figure will increase to Rs 13 thousand 22 crores 45 lakh.

Similarly, the first instalment of Rs 71 crore 8 lakh 4 thousand has been released to 3 lakh 55 thousand 402 beneficiaries under the Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Krishi Bhumiheen Mazdoor Nyay Yojana, aimed at providing financial assistance to rural landless agricultural laborers of the state. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 7 thousand per year will be given to the beneficiaries.

Besides, Chief Minister transferred an amount of Rs 13 crore 31 lakh to the bank accounts of cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women Self-Help Groups under the Godhan Nyay Yojana. Taking this amount into count, a total payment of Rs 250 crore 40 lakh has been completed so far. This includes Rs 140 crore 71 lakh to cow dung vendors, Rs 63 crore 92 lakh to Gauthan committees and Rs 45 crore 77 lakh to women Self-Help Groups.

(This is a press release by the Chhattisgarh government.)