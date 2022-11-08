Farmers will now become Urja Data along with being Annadata - Union Minister Shri Gadkari

Press Release By

BHOPAL: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that remarkable work has been done in agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh has received Krishi Karman Award consecutively in a row. Now Madhya Pradesh has also started exporting agricultural products. The farmers have now become Urja Data along with being Annadata.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Gadkari laid the foundation stone of 5 road projects in Mandla for Mandla and Dindori districts costing Rs 1261 crore. Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that Mandla is the abode of nature, it is the land of Rani Durgavati and has the world famous national park like Kanha. Roads are very important for the development of tribal works. He said that after a detailed study on road development proposals given by the local public representatives including Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Union Minister of State Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste the schemes would be approved.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Gadkari gave detailed information about the new projects started by the Ministry of Transport in the field of energy across the country. He explained the need for operation of electric buses in the field of transport in Madhya Pradesh. He said that production of bamboo can be promoted in Mandla, Dindori and other tribal areas. In future, ethanol will be made from bamboo, which can be used to generate energy for transportation and other sectors. Union Minister Shri Gadkari talked about including the new project in the ‘Gati Shakti Yojana’ for road development in the Kanha-Balaghat region.

Instructions for quality construction of Mandla-Jabalpur highway

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Gadkari discussed about Mandla-Jabalpur Highway. He expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of highway construction and apologized before the forum for the inconvenience caused to the people of Mandla and the surrounding area. He directed the concerned officers to repair the old work of the National Highway and issue a new tender soon for the construction of the bad part of the road. Union Minister Shri Gadkari discussed about the development of roads and bridges from different projects in the coming years.

Study on Narmada Expressway continues

Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that the construction of Barahmasi roads is going on by the Central Government to reach all religious destinations of the country. Regarding the construction of Narmada Expressway from Amarkantak to Dhar-Jhabua, he said that the study is going on by Mantralaya for the construction of this route. Devotees performing Narmada Pradakshina will definitely benefit from the development of this route. Union Minister Shri Gadkari congratulated Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan on behalf of all the students for starting medical education in Madhya Pradesh in Hindi language. He said that it is our resolve to take development to the poor and deprived sections.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the State Government is making continuous efforts to lay the road network everywhere. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shri Gadkari for the approval of the new 5 road project given by the Central Government for Mandla and Dindori districts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that since year 2003, roads of more than 3 lakh km length have been constructed by the State Government. He said that there is a proposal to build Narmada Expressway from the origin of Narmada to Dhar-Jhabua. Efforts will be made to develop industrial areas on both sides of ‘Narmada Expressway’, where industries based on local products will be set up.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government will not allow any shortfall in development works. He informed about the works of the Central and State Governments for door-to-door delivery of water in the Mandla-Dindori region. Giving information about the applications received and accepted in Mandla district under Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan, he said that out of total one lakh 84 thousand 753 applications in the district, one lakh 56 thousand 944 have been approved. He urged the Union Minister Shri Gadkari to approve new proposals to connect Kanha area with main road routes and Narmada beautification and development. The Chief Minister informed about the operation of new CM Rise Schools in Mandla district, the success of students of tribal dominated districts in NEET examination through special coaching and the introduction of medical education in Hindi medium in Madhya Pradesh.

'PESA Act' will come into force from November 15

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that on November 15, Tribal Pride Day would be celebrated in the state. In this, many programmes will be organised in the state from panchayat to district level. The Chief Minister said that from November 15, the PESA Act would also be implemented with social harmony in the entire state. He also talked about coming to Mandla soon for the Bhoomi-Poojan of the Medical College.

Laying the foundation stone of road projects is moment of great pride for Mahakaushal region

The Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste said that the foundation stone of the five road project is a moment of great pride for the Mahakaushal region. He welcomed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Road Transport Minister Shri Gadkari on behalf of the people of Mandla and Dindori and local public representatives for the approval of road projects. Shri Kulaste urged for approval of new projects for Jabalpur-Nainpur bypass, connecting Kanha area with major roads, Nainpur-Seoni highway, Mandla-Lakhnadon.

Union Minister Shri Gadkari is visionary, far-seeing and rich in innovation

State Public Works, Cottage and Village Industries Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava thanked Union Minister Shri Gadkari for the approval of new road projects. He gave information about the development works of roads and other big projects in Madhya Pradesh since the year 2014. Minister Shri Bhargava described Union Road Transport Minister Shri Gadkari, who has done excellent work in the field of road, culvert and flyover construction, as a visionary, far-seeing and rich in innovation.

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp. Union Minister Shri Gadkari and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan were welcomed by local public representatives by offering kalgi-safa. A short film based on the 5 road projects was screened at the event. The guests also visited the exhibition based on road projects.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushri Sampatia Uike, MLAs Sarvshri Dev Singh Saiyam, Dr. Ashok Merskole and Shri Narayan Patta, District Panchayat President Shri Sanjay Kushram, Municipal President Shri Vinod Kachhwaha and District Panchayat Vice Chairman Shri Kamlesh Tekam were present in the program.

