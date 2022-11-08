Important points of discussion in programme of Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan held in Mandla

Press Release By

• Foundation laid of 329 km long 5 road projects costing Rs one thousand 261 crore in Mandla under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari.

• Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that Mandla is the holy land of Rani Durgawati. The Kanha National Park located here is world famous. All-round development of forest dwellers is the priority of the Central and State Governments.

• Only good roads open the way for development.

• Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done remarkable development work in other areas like agriculture, tourism, health, education, infrastructure development, public welfare etc.

• The farmers will also become Urja Data along with Annadata. Work is being done to make the Scheduled Tribes dominated areas of Madhya Pradesh prosperous and empowered through state-of-the-art technology.

• Biovitumin is being prepared from stubble in Panipat with which road will be built. Vehicles will run on ethanol.

• Bamboo will be produced in barren land in Madhya Pradesh and ethanol will be made from it.

• The use of ethanol in vehicles has resulted in a saving of about Rs 40 thousand crore in the import of fuel.

• Road connectivity of Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla and Nagpur with Kanha National Park will be improved. An action plan will be prepared by linking the Kanha Cluster program with the Gati Shakti Yojana, which will be approved and implemented.

• Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that the state government has laid a network of high quality roads in the state. He said that works of CRF of Rs 2 thousand crores have been approved for Madhya Pradesh. The central government is building a bridge under Setu Bharatam. Under ROV scheme, 23 bridges worth Rs 1,611 crore have been approved in Madhya Pradesh.

• The proposal of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan to build Narmada Express Highway from Amarkantak to Jhabua will be approved.

• 5 Green Express Highways are being built in the state at a cost of Rs. 50 thousand crores.

• He said that Narmada Pad Parikrama Marg would be constructed. The central government has made the roads leading to all the religious places of the country with high quality. The road leading to Manas Sarovar in the Himalayas has been made. Ayodhya circuit has been built at a cost of Rs 20 thousand crore, Buddha circuit has been built at a cost of Rs 22 thousand crore. Similarly, construction of Mahavir circuit has been proposed along with the construction of Krishna circuit in Mathura at a cost of Rs 15 thousand crore,

• The aim of the Bharatiya Janata Party government is to develop the Scheduled Tribes dominated areas. Jal, Jivan and Jungle should be developed and employment opportunities should be increased.

• Union Minister Shri Gadkari has lauded Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s move to start medical education in Hindi for the first time in the history of the country.

• Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made remarkable achievements in agriculture and other sectors. Wheat has also been exported.

• Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that all-round development of Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni and Jabalpur would be carried out with full force.

• Tribal cluster will be given shape for construction of roads. Roads will be constructed under NHAI scheme.

• Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that order has been given by me to repair the road in Barela-Jabalpur part of Mandla-Jabalpur road and to make a better road by issuing new tenders.

• Making of Anjania flyover announced.

• Shri Gadkari said that we will give money to build bus stand just like airport. Shri Gadkari told that I have two vehicles, one of which runs on hydrogen and the other on ethanol.

• All government buses in the state should be electric buses, this will reduce the fare by 25 percent.

• Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that we have to change the society, not the rule. Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay’s idea of Antyodaya is the mission of our life. He had said that consider Daridra Narayan as God. Until every poor gets food, clothing and shelter, we will continue to work as a mission and achieve our objective.

• All round development of the nation, good governance, inclusive economic and social progress is our goal.

• Politics is an instrument of social and economic change.

• Union Minister Shri Gadkari said that all the proposals given by Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste would be considered and approved.

(This is a press release by the Madhya Pradesh government.)

