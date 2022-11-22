CHIRAYU Haryana to give new lease of life to 1.25 crore Antyodaya population

Press Release By

CHANDIGARH: Taking yet another historic step to ensure the benefit of health facilities to every needy person in the state, the Manohar Lal-led Government has launched the ‘CHIRAYU Haryana’ (Comprehensive Health insurance of Antyodaya Units) scheme aimed to expand the Ayushman Bharat benefits to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having in annual income limit of Rs.1.80 lakh.

The scheme was launched during a state-level programme held at Manesar, Gurugram. After the launch, the Chief Minister distributed golden cards to as many as 12 beneficiaries. With the launch of this scheme, eligible families will now not run from pillar to post for making financial arrangements to get better treatment facilities.

CHIRAYU Haryana is expected to give new lease of life to the 1.25 crore Antyodaya population, which means that 50 percent of residents of the State will be availing of the scheme benefit.

While, time and again Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal has reiterated his commitment towards further strengthening and expanding the health infrastructure in the State, with the launch of this scheme, free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to all these families. The treatment cost will be borne by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that now the scope of this scheme has also been extended to Persons With Disabilities (PwD).

“The launch of CHIRAYU has once again highlighted the State Government’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art health facilities to poor and needy families. From today, Antyodaya families have been brought under the ambit of 'Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana'(AB-PMYAY). This step taken by us would certainly give more momentum to Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi's vision of 'Swasth Bharat Sashakt Bharat',” added Sh. Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that providing basic facilities to every needy and unprivileged person has remained the utmost priority of the Prime Minister.

He said that the data of the beneficiaries has been shared with the National Health Authority so that it can be linked to the AB-PMJYA portal and PPP ID. Integrated data is being shared with all districts to identify eligible beneficiaries, and registering them so that the work of generating their cards in mission mode, added Sh. Manohar Lal.

Sh. Manohar Lal said that the present State government has increased the BPL annual income limit from Rs. 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh. Golden cards are being made for these families. He said that camps would also be organized at the district and block level for beneficiary identification and the work of making the golden cards to cover all the beneficiaries of Antyodaya families will be done on mission mode. It is expected that everyone will get these cards by December, 31.

“There are a total of 715 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, including 539 private hospitals and 176 government hospitals. This means that needy people are getting the benefit of health facilities through this scheme in about 32 hospitals in every district of Haryana. Treatment for 1500 health ailments will be possible under this scheme,” asserted the Chief Minister.

“So far claims worth more than Rs 580.77 crore have been settled AB-PMJAY. Haryana has also received a letter of appreciation from the National Health Authority (NHA) for prompt claim payment during the year 2021. Haryana is the first state in the country to link Ayushman cards with Aadhaar. Furthermore, 100 percent biometric authentication is done at the time of hospitalization in the state (except for newborn babies and in case of emergencies),” shared Sh. Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that apart from AB-PMJAY, the Haryana government has also ensured affordable, accessible and modern medical facilities to the general public in the state. Today, 228 types of operations, 70 types of tests and 21 types of dental treatment are available free of cost in the state. Along with this, 541 medicines are also given free of cost.

“Apart from health facilities, effective steps have been taken for the upliftment and welfare of the poor in other areas as well. In the 'Antyodaya' campaign, we are financially strengthening those families, who could not come into the mainstream due to any reason. Through the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, the government has taken the initiative to increase the income of every family up to at least Rs 1.80 lakh. More than 550 Antyodaya Melas were organized in the state in three phases, in which more than 2.5 lakh families participated. We are ensuring the scheme reaches the last mile citizen,” shared the Chief Minister.

He said that emphasis has also been given to promoting 5S — Shiksha, Swasthaya, Suraksha, Swabhiman and Swavlambhan to ensure the holistic development of Haryana. Haryana is at the forefront of the country among the big states, it is being ensured that the people of the state get the benefit of the basic facilities and this is the reason PPP is implemented.

A film prepared by the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department was also screened on the occasion.

MLA, Sh. Satya Prakash Jrawta, Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Yojana in Haryana, Sh. Rajnarayan Kaushik, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr. Amit Agrawal and many senior officers of the state government were also present. While the Members of Parliament Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, State Cabinet Ministers also virtually attended function at 29 places across the State.

(This is a Press Release by the Haryana government. Carried in full without any editorial intervention from The New Indian Express.)

CHANDIGARH: Taking yet another historic step to ensure the benefit of health facilities to every needy person in the state, the Manohar Lal-led Government has launched the ‘CHIRAYU Haryana’ (Comprehensive Health insurance of Antyodaya Units) scheme aimed to expand the Ayushman Bharat benefits to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having in annual income limit of Rs.1.80 lakh. The scheme was launched during a state-level programme held at Manesar, Gurugram. After the launch, the Chief Minister distributed golden cards to as many as 12 beneficiaries. With the launch of this scheme, eligible families will now not run from pillar to post for making financial arrangements to get better treatment facilities. CHIRAYU Haryana is expected to give new lease of life to the 1.25 crore Antyodaya population, which means that 50 percent of residents of the State will be availing of the scheme benefit. While, time and again Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal has reiterated his commitment towards further strengthening and expanding the health infrastructure in the State, with the launch of this scheme, free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to all these families. The treatment cost will be borne by the state government. The Chief Minister said that now the scope of this scheme has also been extended to Persons With Disabilities (PwD). “The launch of CHIRAYU has once again highlighted the State Government’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art health facilities to poor and needy families. From today, Antyodaya families have been brought under the ambit of 'Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana'(AB-PMYAY). This step taken by us would certainly give more momentum to Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi's vision of 'Swasth Bharat Sashakt Bharat',” added Sh. Manohar Lal. The Chief Minister said that providing basic facilities to every needy and unprivileged person has remained the utmost priority of the Prime Minister. He said that the data of the beneficiaries has been shared with the National Health Authority so that it can be linked to the AB-PMJYA portal and PPP ID. Integrated data is being shared with all districts to identify eligible beneficiaries, and registering them so that the work of generating their cards in mission mode, added Sh. Manohar Lal. Sh. Manohar Lal said that the present State government has increased the BPL annual income limit from Rs. 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh. Golden cards are being made for these families. He said that camps would also be organized at the district and block level for beneficiary identification and the work of making the golden cards to cover all the beneficiaries of Antyodaya families will be done on mission mode. It is expected that everyone will get these cards by December, 31. “There are a total of 715 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, including 539 private hospitals and 176 government hospitals. This means that needy people are getting the benefit of health facilities through this scheme in about 32 hospitals in every district of Haryana. Treatment for 1500 health ailments will be possible under this scheme,” asserted the Chief Minister. “So far claims worth more than Rs 580.77 crore have been settled AB-PMJAY. Haryana has also received a letter of appreciation from the National Health Authority (NHA) for prompt claim payment during the year 2021. Haryana is the first state in the country to link Ayushman cards with Aadhaar. Furthermore, 100 percent biometric authentication is done at the time of hospitalization in the state (except for newborn babies and in case of emergencies),” shared Sh. Manohar Lal. The Chief Minister said that apart from AB-PMJAY, the Haryana government has also ensured affordable, accessible and modern medical facilities to the general public in the state. Today, 228 types of operations, 70 types of tests and 21 types of dental treatment are available free of cost in the state. Along with this, 541 medicines are also given free of cost. “Apart from health facilities, effective steps have been taken for the upliftment and welfare of the poor in other areas as well. In the 'Antyodaya' campaign, we are financially strengthening those families, who could not come into the mainstream due to any reason. Through the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, the government has taken the initiative to increase the income of every family up to at least Rs 1.80 lakh. More than 550 Antyodaya Melas were organized in the state in three phases, in which more than 2.5 lakh families participated. We are ensuring the scheme reaches the last mile citizen,” shared the Chief Minister. He said that emphasis has also been given to promoting 5S — Shiksha, Swasthaya, Suraksha, Swabhiman and Swavlambhan to ensure the holistic development of Haryana. Haryana is at the forefront of the country among the big states, it is being ensured that the people of the state get the benefit of the basic facilities and this is the reason PPP is implemented. A film prepared by the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department was also screened on the occasion. MLA, Sh. Satya Prakash Jrawta, Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Yojana in Haryana, Sh. Rajnarayan Kaushik, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr. Amit Agrawal and many senior officers of the state government were also present. While the Members of Parliament Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, State Cabinet Ministers also virtually attended function at 29 places across the State. (This is a Press Release by the Haryana government. Carried in full without any editorial intervention from The New Indian Express.)