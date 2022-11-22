CM Yogi formally announces UP Global Investors Summit 2023 from February 10 to 12 next year

Press Release By

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of India's development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formally announced the organization of “Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023”.

The Chief Minister invited industrial investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh at a large event held on Tuesday at Sushma Swaraj Pravasi Bhartiya Bhavan in New Delhi, in the dignified presence of eminent personalities from the national and international industries, representatives of industrial associations, and representatives of several public sector companies, among others.



The Chief Minister said: “Uttar Pradesh is currently at the pinnacle of a progressive transformational journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vision of 'self-reliant’ India set by the Prime Minister is the main pillar of this rejuvenation. Uttar Pradesh has set a goal of $1 trillion, following the Prime Minister's plan to grow India's economy to $5 trillion.”



In this sequence, our government is organizing a Global Investors Summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023, so that the country and the world can benefit from the immense business opportunities available in the state, he added.



The Chief Minister said that this Investors Summit would prove useful in providing a unified platform to the global industrial world for cooperation in economic development. “This three-day global conference will be attended by world class policymakers, top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks, and intellectuals, who will collectively brainstorm on business possibilities and opportunities for partnership.”



Uttar Pradesh is inviting investors from all over the world for this unique event with a great purpose, the CM said, adding that this time the state has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore through this summit.



Partner countries will include the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, United Kingdom, and Mauritius.



Giving information about the preparations for the summit, the Chief Minister said that so far about 21 countries have expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the grand event.



“I am happy to inform you that the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, United Kingdom and Mauritius will be participating with us as partner countries in the Global Investors Summit. Apart from this, the state government is also organizing road-shows in 18 countries and 07 major cities of India to invite industrial investors from all over the world to the summit,” said Yogi.



Addressing the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of various countries, the Chief Minister said: “All of you should come, participate and make the Global Investors Summit a grand success.”



The Chief Minister also thanked the top management of the prestigious public sector units and the officers of the Government of India for their cooperation.

With top-notch facilities, Uttar Pradesh has transformed



Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister noted that Uttar Pradesh's business climate has significantly improved over time as a result of offering effective policy assistance and top-notch infrastructure.



“For proactive investor connect and handholding, our Government has developed a new online system called ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ for signing Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and monitoring their implementation, as well as an online Incentive Management System,” he informed.



Introducing the latest industrial policy and sectoral policy of the state, he said that the Uttar Pradesh government has launched various projects in various sectors including IT/ITES, Data Center, ESDM, Defence and Aerospace, Electric Vehicle, Warehousing and Logistics, Tourism, Textile, MSME, etc.



“The state has taken several reformative steps towards creating a one time ecosystem for industrial development through policy driven governance by formulating about 25 policies to attract investment.”



He said that through this flagship investment summit, the state government aims to strengthen the investment attractiveness of Uttar Pradesh among the investor community and create opportunities for all-round development of the state.



Largest State, Best Policies, Most Favorable Environment: Chief Minister



The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh, strategically located near the National Capital Region (NCR), is India's fourth largest state by area. “Our state is home to 24 crore citizens, making it India's largest labor and consumer market. The Government of Uttar Pradesh is developing infrastructure at a rapid pace to ensure seamless connectivity through air, water, road and rail networks, which will enhance the accessibility of logistics to enable industries to access global and domestic markets.”



Being one of the largest economies of India, Uttar Pradesh contributes about 8% to the national GDP. We have provided a competitive, attractive and supportive incentive framework by making structural changes in our policies, he added.



Stating that the new industrial policy of the state provides an alternative based model, which encourages production, employment and exports, the CM said, “Not only this, we are also encouraging new areas including green hydrogen. Our policies encourage investment for setting up industry specific Centers of Excellence), Research and Development (R&D) and testing facilities in the state.”



He went on to say that the state government has launched the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission and is one of the leading states in implementing the PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan. Under this masterplan, our government has integrated more than 45 layers important for project planning.



“Uttar Pradesh has India's largest youth population with 72 universities and 169 industrial training institutes operating across the state. Uttar Pradesh offers vast opportunities for skill development institutes and exchange programs. For an investor, all this environment is going to create a great investment environment.”



CM introduces industrial projects of the state



The Chief Minister said that the government is working on several industrial projects in the state. “The Defence Industrial Corridor is being developed in Uttar Pradesh. Under this, out of 6 nodes, Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh node has already been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while land allotment is in progress in other nodes.”



Its major allocations include BrahMos in Lucknow and Bharat Dynamics in Jhansi node. State's first Medical Device Park has been inaugurated near Yamuna Expressway. Similarly, Film City, Toy Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park, Logistics Hub are being developed in the Yamuna Expressway area. Other projects being developed include IIT GNL at Greater Noida, Mega Food Park at Bareilly, Trans Ganga City at Unnao, Plastic Park at Gorakhpur, Garment Park at Gorakhpur and several flatted factory complexes, he said.



The Chief Minister called upon the global industrial world to take advantage of the immense opportunities present in Uttar Pradesh and make New India prosperous and powerful.He invited everyone to join ‘New India’s New Uttar Pradesh’ in its journey towards growth and development.

On the special occasion, the Chief Minister released a booklet based on various sectoral policies of Uttar Pradesh and investment possibilities in the state. The “Online Incentive Management Portal” and “Customer Relationship Management Portal (Nivesh Sarathi)” were also formally launched by the Chief Minister.

The UP Global Investors Summit will pen a new chapter in India's growth: Nand Gopal Nandi



Industrial Development Minister Shri Nand Gopal Nandi welcomed and felicitated the dignitaries present in the event. Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned the special facilities available to the investors, possibilities of investment and development of world-class infrastructure facilities in the state.



He said, “Through this flagship investors summit, we aspire to create investment attractiveness of Uttar Pradesh among the investor community and create opportunities for the integrated development of the state. Through the Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 10-12, 2023, we will showcase the immense business opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and create a platform for the global business community to collaborate with us in writing a new India growth story .”

He said that Uttar Pradesh has created a new identity as 'Uttam Pradesh' in the last five and a half years under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi, and is now moving towards becoming 'Sarvottam Pradesh'.

Industry partner CII and FICCI says UP has great climate for investment

Inaugurating the program, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra introduced the importance of organizing the Global Investors Summit while discussing the industrial investment friendly environment of the state in the last five and a half years under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking at the curtain raiser ceremony, Sanjeev Puri, Vice President, CII praised the investment friendly environment in Uttar Pradesh and said that it is a matter of pride to be the industry partner of UPGIS-2023.

“UP Global Investors Summit would prove to be a milestone in the ambitious plan to make Uttar Pradesh a One trillion dollar economy state.”

FICCI President Shubhra Kumar Panda said, “UP is raising the bar in terms of its ambitions, scale, competence, and can-do spirit under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

He described the state's new policies like IT/ITES, start up, electronic vehicle, defense and aerospace as encouraging for the industry. As the President of FICCI, he also expressed his happiness in extending all possible help in fulfilling the resolutions of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Yogi explains why Uttar Pradesh's environment is favoruable for investment



◆ Uttar Pradesh has India's largest railway network (over 16,000 km) and also the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) covering 8.5 per cent and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) 57 per cent. The junction of both the freight corridors is at Dadri (Greater Noida) in Uttar Pradesh.



◆ Availability of world class road connectivity with one of the widest National Highway networks in the country and 13 existing and upcoming expressway projects. These expressways provide seamless connectivity to manufacturing centers across the state making UP the “Expressway State”.



◆ With the development of existing international airports at Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar and new airports at Jewar and Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is going to become the only state in the country to have 05 international airports.



◆ The 5,000-hectare Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to become India's largest international airport.



◆ 07 airports have also been made operational under Regional Connectivity Scheme for domestic air connectivity and 08 more airports are in the pipeline. In addition, more than 20 routes have been identified for domestic air connectivity.



◆ Country's first inland water-way connecting major eastern export centers like Prayagraj, Varanasi with Haldia port is being developed. Its route from Varanasi to Haldia (about 1,100 km long) is already operational in the state.



◆ To facilitate the movement of export goods through sea ports, our Government is promoting the development of dryports. The existing logistics infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh includes the Moradabad rail-linked joint domestic and EXIM terminal, rail-linked private freight terminal and inland container depot (ICD) at Kanpur, ICD at Dadri terminal and Kanpur ICD.



◆ A multi-modal terminal at Varanasi and various floating terminals are operational along National Waterway-1 at Ghazipur/Rajghat, Ramnagar (Varanasi) and Prayagraj terminals.



◆ A Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) at Dadri and Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Bauraki are also being developed, which will give further boost to this sector.



◆ India's first 'Freight Village' is being developed on 100 acres in Varanasi. The village will act as a trans-shipment hub for inbound and outbound cargo, connecting the export centers of eastern Uttar Pradesh with ports in eastern India.



◆ Uttar Pradesh is known as the food basket of India. There are immense opportunities in the agriculture and food-processing and dairy sectors in the state. Uttar Pradesh is the largest producer of food grains, milk and sugarcane in India. In addition, Uttar Pradesh is one of the major textile centers of India with the world famous Bhadohi Carpet Cluster and Varanasi Silk Cluster.



◆ Uttar Pradesh is the third largest fabric producer in India and offers many opportunities in fabric production, spinning, weaving, apparel design and manufacturing.



◆ Tourism is a primary sector in which the state can be a major destination of cooperation for investors. With the presence of major religious and cultural centers of India, the state government is developing Ramayana Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Buddhist Circuit to promote spiritual and cultural tourism.



◆ Uttar Pradesh has the distinction of contributing about 45 percent of India's total mobile manufacturing in the electronics and IT/ITES sector. About 55 percent of India's mobile components manufacturers are located here.



◆ About 26 percent of India's mobile manufacturers are operating in Uttar Pradesh and more than 200 ESDM companies are located in the state.



◆ The state government is developing clusters for semi-conductor manufacturing and fab-units. In addition, Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as a major data center hub in India.



◆ The state has been classified in the category of 'Leader States' by the Government of India under the Startup India Ranking (2021). So far, more than 7,600 startups have been registered under the 'Startup India' program in Uttar Pradesh and 06 Excellence) have been approved.



◆ Capitalists, Incubation Centers of high quality educational institutions like IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow etc. in the state provide many opportunities for developers and skill development.



◆ With a rapidly growing startup ecosystem, Uttar Pradesh offers immense opportunities for Angel Investors and Venture Capitalists to promote startups in the Defense and Aerospace value chain, leading to technology transfer. R&D and Innovation is encouraged.

