15 illuminated Ramayana doors to take visitors down the lesser known lanes of history

AYODHYA: An illuminated Ayodhya with lit up diyas decorating 15 gates named after family members of Lord Ram, Nishadraj and Ahilya, as well as 10 welcome gates will take visitors down the untrodden lanes of history on the occasion of Deepotsava to be held on the eve of Diwali here on October 23.

The construction of the 15 gates which will recreate the ambience of the Ramayana period along with the 10 entry gates has almost been completed and the Tourism department has been entrusted with the responsibility to deck up the gates with diyas. A special team of Tourism department has also prepared a sunboard on which lighting will be arranged.

Tourism officer RP Yadav said that the Yogi government is working to give Ayodhya its separate identity. “On the instructions of the Yogi government, the Ramayana gates are also being built, so that people get the feel of Diwali celebrations as it might have been held during the Tretayuga”, he remarked.

The 15 gates are named: Nishadraj Dwar, Ahilya Dwar, Ram Dwar, Dasaratha Dwar, Laxman Dwar, Sita Dwar, Ram Setu Dwar, Ashbari Dwar, Hanuman Dwar, Bharat Dwar, Luv Kush Dwar, Sugriva Dwar, Jatayu Dwar and Tulsi Dwar.

Selfie point is being made near the statues of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, Hanuman on Ram Ki Paidi. Graphics depicting Lord Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya from Lanka by Pushpak Vimana are also being made. The gates will also serve to raise awareness of the younger generation.

(This is a press release by the Uttar Pradesh government.)

