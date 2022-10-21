Ayodhya witnessing a complete makeover under CM Yogi Adityanath

Press Release By

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya, the divine and holy birthplace of Lord Rama, has been witnessing a complete makeover through a slew of development projects taking shape under the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. The city has not only been able to regain its lost spiritual and cultural identity, but also is progressing swiftly to become one of the most well-planned places to meet modern-day needs as envisioned by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya, owing to the sustained efforts of the state government since 2017, presently is gaining global attention as the ‘confluence’ of spirituality, culture and development. As the grand ‘Ram Temple’ —- depicting the magnificent past of the city — is nearing completion, the organisation of ‘Deepotsava’ every Diwali has become a medium of re-establishing Ayodhya’s grandeur all across the country and the world.

Moreover, the government has not only prioritised promoting the religious and spiritual significance of the place but also has been working assiduously in a planned and phased manner through the development of facilities like Airports, Medical Colleges, and Educational Institutions in the city to promote Ayodhya as a major tourist attraction with ambitious schemes on several levels.

Temple town becoming ‘hub’ of culture, faith & spirituality

‘Deepotsava’ — the festival of lights or the Ayodhya tradition — began with Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government. Beginning with 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017, the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019, over 6 lakh in 2020 and more than 12 lakh last year, setting a new Guinness World Record. This time, on October 23, the target is likely to be 18 lakh.

Moreover, recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated the Lata Mangeshkar Square in Ayodhya which has become the means of inspiring the art world with its spectacular Veena and 92 lotuses made of marble, depicting the Bharat Ratna awardee’s life journey.

Promoting the temple town as an exemplary model of a ‘clean’, ‘solar’ and ‘eco-friendly’ city, the Yogi-led government has also engaged itself in transforming major places in the city like the Ram Ki Paidi, Suryakund Ghat, Guptar Ghat into ‘clean’, ‘hygienic’ and ‘garbage-free’ places.

Simultaneously, the government has also been determined to improve the connectivity of the region through an airport, redevelopment of railways in the city as well as by improving road connectivity. It is also giving pace to the development of ‘Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport’ to foster the local economy of the place and generate employment opportunities for the youth in the city itself.

To provide quality education to the youth in the city, with Rs 66.44 crore, the government is constructing a residential school in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. About 85 percent of its construction has already been completed. In addition, ensuring the presence of proper health care and medical facilities in Ayodhya, a medical college in the name of Raja Dashrath has been prepared while Dr Brijkishore Homeopathy Medical College has been planned.

Ayodhya inviting investment

As Ayodhya continues to move towards development, it is also emerging as one of the most preferred destinations for investment in the state. In September, the foreign delegation expressed the possibility of investment. At the same time, the city is also becoming a major tourist attraction with over 1.78 crore tourists flocking to the town in 2017, followed by 1.95 crore tourists in 2018, about 2 crore tourists in 2019, and nearly 21.38 lakh tourists in 2022 so far. Through events like ‘Deepotsava’, the government has given a massive boost to the tourism potential of the holy city.

(This is a Press Release by the UP Government.)

