Union Home Minister gives Prime Minister's Deepawali gift to people of Haryana  

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of four projects costing more than Rs.6,600 crore in a programme organized in Faridabad. Besides this, he also laid the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project costing about Rs 5,618 crore and inaugurated Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory at Barhi in Sonipat district costing Rs 590 crore.

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated the country's longest elevated railway track built at Rohtak at a cost of Rs 315.40 crore. Along with this, the Haryana Police residence complex at Bhondsi built at the cost of Rs 106 crore was also inaugurated by Amit Shah. About 576 police families will be able to live in the police residential complex.

After inaugurating various schemes and laying the foundation stone, the Home Minister said that all these development projects are Deepawali gifts from the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to the people of Haryana.

Earlier, Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar and Haryana BJP President OP Dhankhar felicitated Amit Shah by presenting flower garlands and a shawl. Along with this, the Union Minister of Railways and Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw also received a warm welcome as he was also presented with a shawl.

Later addressing the gathering, Amit Shah greatly appreciated the work of the Haryana Government and Chief Minister. He congratulated the people of Haryana on the successful completion of 8 years of the Haryana Government.

"Sh. Manohar Lal has completed his tenure of 8 years in a very successful manner. In these eight years, he has ensured the holistic development of the State. Haryana Government under the leadership of Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal has done commendable work of transforming Haryana in these 8 years. After a long time, since independence, Haryana has got such an honest and dedicated Chief Minister," said Amit Shah.

Unlike the past, when the State used to get a Chief Minister either from Sirsa or Rohtak, our Manohar Lal had today become the Chief Minister of the entire Haryana, said Shah.

"If we recall the previous regime, corruption and lawlessness used to be the main issues but since the time Manohar Lal led government has taken the charge, not only did the corruption and lawlessness has ended but the state has also progressed swiftly on the path of development to bring Haryana to the top," said the Union Home Minister.

He said that Manohar Lal has taken care of all sections. While comparing the working style of the Manohar Lal government with the previous governments, Shah said that the tenure of our government in these eight years will always have an upper hand over the 50-year rule of previous governments.

During this, the Union Home Minister also mentioned the achievements of the Haryana government achieved in the last 8 years and congratulated his entire team including the Chief Minister.

He said that Haryana is the first state which has become smoke-free. Every house in Haryana has a gas stove. Haryana ranks second in terms of food grains and milk production.

Haryana has stood first in National Games and Olympics. The State has also become the first to have an educated Panchayat in the country. Entire Haryana is open-defecation-free. Haryana has been ahead in every field with a growth rate of more than 6 percent. The growth rate of manufacturing has been 10 percent," said the Union Home Minister while sharing the list of achievements made by the State Government.

He said that 10 years ago Haryana had no identity in software exports, but today Haryana has become the second state in software export. Every other vehicle on the road is made in Haryana, said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah said that a big change has come in Haryana in the last 8 years. 400 Fortune companies of the world are working in Haryana. The state government has worked to make Gurugram an industrial hub, said the Union Home Minister.

He said that eight years ago, Haryana was ranked 16th in exports, but now it is at number seven in terms of exports. Haryana has secured the second position in the country under the 'landlocked category' in the Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index.

"Haryana government has done the commendable work of giving government jobs to 98000 people in the last 8 years. There has also been a significant improvement in the sex ratio in the state. The present government did the work of eliminating all the illegal nexus. I can happily say that Modi- Manohar has worked to make Haryana number one," said Sh. Amit Shah.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Haryana is a leading state of the country.

"Our government has worked to change the system in the last 8 years, on one hand, the people are being given the benefits of all welfare schemes online, while on the other, a network of national highways and rail lines have been laid in the entire state. We have brought radical changes in all other areas including education, and health," said Manohar Lal.

He said that the state government has done the work of providing 24 hours of uninterrupted power supplies in the villages.

"If you compare the working of governments of the last 48 years, then 8 years of this government will always have the upper hand as the kind of visible developmental work we have done was never even seen during the tenure of previous governments. I assure the Home Minister that Haryana would give its full contribution to the progress of the country," said Manohar Lal.

On this occasion, the Union Minister of Railways and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that today is a special day as the double-engine government is completing its successful eight years.

"Today the Home Minister has given a big gift to Haryana. This will change the future of Haryana. A huge eco-system will be created from the Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He said that during the time of the previous government, only Rs 315 crore was allocated for the development of railways in Haryana, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, an annual allocation of Rs 1400 crores is allocated for the development of railways in Haryana.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that work on railway projects is going on at a fast pace in Haryana. Railways have sanctioned a complete redevelopment project of seven stations in Haryana.

The tender for a world-class railway station in Faridabad has been finalized at a cost of 262 crores. Similarly, the master plan for the construction of world-class railway stations in Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat is being prepared, shared Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar in his address said that BJP-led states have an outstanding graph of good governance and development.

Today, the honour and integrity of the country are also safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country’s treasury is also safe and the borders of the country are also safe, said Krishan Pal Gurjar.

It has been the endeavour of the State Government that the benefits of the schemes of the Center and the State should reach the last mile citizen, said Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Thanking Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, he said that the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project to be built at a cost of Rs 5,618 crore would work to change the picture and destiny of the industrialization of Haryana.

Haryana BJP President OP Dhankhar while congratulating Amit Shah on his arrival in Haryana said that with the blessings of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Manohar-led team has written a new chapter of development in the State.

Dhankhar also thanked Amit Shah and Ashwini Vaishnaw for gifting various development projects to Haryana.

BJP Haryana in-charge, Biplab Deb, MPs, MLAs and many senior officers of the Central and State Governments also remained present on this occasion.

