Three new districts formed in Chhattisgarh in 2 days

It is a significant achievement for the Chhattisgarh Government to come up with the formation of three new districts in a mere period of 2 days. 

Published: 05th September 2022 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 09:40 PM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

CHHATTISGARH: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan- Gandai as the 29th, 30th, and 31st districts in Chhattisgarh respectively.

While the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district was inaugurated on 2 September, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai were inaugurated today.

During the inauguration event of the districts Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan- Gandai, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also gifted the residents of these two districts development work worth Rs. 931 crores 37 lakh. 

Baghel, while announcing the formation of these districts, had earlier said that insurgency has been plaguing Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki for a long time. The formation of a separate district will offer new opportunities for development in the field of health, education, and connectivity. There are a total of 499 villages in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki with a population of 2.83 lakh while Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai consists of 494 villages with a population of approximately 3.68 lakh. 

The formation of these districts is expected not only to benefit the common people but also to lead to rapid development in these areas. Moreover, the implementation of public welfare schemes of the State Government in remote zones will become easier.

(This is a Chhattisgarh Government Press Release)

