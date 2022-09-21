Home Business Press Releases

Fit India to support Inter Ministry, Bar & Bench Badminton Championship in association with Ministry of Law and Justice

The event has been conceived by ex-badminton player Abantika Deka in partnership with the Ministry of Law and Justice and Fit India.

Published: 21st September 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Special Arrangement)

NEW DELHI: Setting a new fitness benchmark for all, Fit India Mission will be associating with the Ministry of Law and Justice for a first of its kind Inter Ministry, Bar & Bench Badminton Championship which will see participation from ministers, judges, and lawyers, among others.

The two-day event will begin on September 17th at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Sports Complex
and will be attended by  Union Minister of Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of External Affairs Shri S. Jaishankar and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur.

The event has been conceived by ex-badminton player Abantika Deka in partnership with the Ministry of Law and Justice and Fit India.

Speaking about the event Deka says, "After my professional career, I still wanted to continue to contribute the sports. The vision of our Honourable Prime Minister to create awarness about fitness through the Fit India Movement motivated me to conceptualise this event which could encourage people from all walks of life to take up sports and fitness activities. In this series, we will be organising similar events with other ministries too."

Deka is also a member of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The event will also see participation from many well-known faces of the legal industry such as Justice Vikram Nath, Solicitor General of India, Mr. Vikas Singh, President Supreme Court Bar Association and Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice among many others.

(This is a press release. )

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp