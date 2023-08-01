Aditya Birla Group expands its hospitality play; adds four iconic brands to its portfolio

Press Release By

MUMBAI: Aditya Birla Group's hospitality arm, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH) has announced a strategic deal to add four iconic restaurant brands -- Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai and CinCin to its growing portfolio. ABNAH has acquired 100% stake in KA Hospitality Private Limited (KAH), the company that owns the home-grown brand CinCin and franchise rights of the other three global restaurant brands.

The four brands are positioned across the customer value pyramid, spanning the mid-market to premium segments. Hakkasan is a Michelin-starred brand serving modern Cantonese food. Yauatcha is an award-winning dimsum teahouse from London. Nara Thai is a contemporary brand that captures the essence of authentic Thai cuisine. CinCin is a modern Italian brand, designed to reflect the vibe and culture of the Italian “La Dolce Vita” lifestyle.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and Founder, ABNAH said, “We continue to believe in the remarkable potential of the premium casual dining space, spurred by rising disposable income and evolving lifestyles of the Indian consumer. The intersection of growing affluence and the desire for new-age, high-quality dining experiences presents an incredible growth opportunity." He added, “At Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality, our vision is to create an unmatched portfolio of food and beverage brands within the country. And bringing the best-in-class restaurants to discerning diners is a crucial step towards fulfilling that vision. Each of the four brands uniquely stands out while maintaining a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences. Dynamism is the lifeblood of the food industry, and our plan is to broaden the reach of these brands and take these distinctive dining experiences to other cities across India.”

KA Hospitality was founded by the late Mr. Kishor Bajaj in 2011, a visionary who introduced Hakkasan and Yauatcha to Mumbai, with the foresight that India was ready for Michelin-grade dining. They built on this vision under the leadership of Karyna Bajaj, who took over as Executive Director in 2016, by bringing in Nara Thai and creating their homegrown brand CinCin.

Karyna Bajajexpressed "Over the span of twelve years, we have nurtured our family business with unwavering commitment. We have built KA Hospitality from its very foundation, driven by passion into a formidable establishment renowned for crafting exceptional dining experiences. It is with great pride that we now pass the baton to ABNAH, to uphold and elevate the legacy of KA Hospitality as its future custodians. I have no doubt that they will excel in the next phase of the business’ growth. Most importantly, I extend my gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to all team members of KA Hospitality. Their commitment and dedication have been instrumental in our organizations achievements and success."

ABNAH currently operates Jolie’s, a members-only club comparable to the best in the world and spanning across ~30,000 square feet at Worli, in the heart of Mumbai. ABNAH is planning to build premium casual dining restaurant chains across India, a fast-growing segment in the organised food services market. With this acquisition, ABNAH, promoted by Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla, has added seven restaurants to its portfolio across three cities.

(This is a press release shared by Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality.)

