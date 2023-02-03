Centre for cyber security, counter terrorism and anti-insurgency to be set up in Rajasthan

Press Release By

JAIPUR:The State Government is further strengthening cyber security. The Centre for Cyber Security, Counter Terrorism and Anti-Insurgency are being set up in the state with the objective to curb these crimes and to make people aware of them. Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 18.40 crore to set up this centre and for equipment.

Laboratories will be developed at different levels including state, range/commissionerate and district under this centre with the approval of Shri Gehlot. The software will be developed in the lab for the state by contacting government agencies present in various states and countries for cyber security, crime intelligence, research and prevention.

Setting up this centre will help in updating about new malware, threats and viruses. Along with this, training will be imparted at the state-level lab for the latest updates about cybercrime.

It is to be mentioned that the state government has opened cyber police stations in all the districts in the state. Necessary equipments have been provided to these police stations for the investigation of crimes.

Traffic Management System to be strengthened in state

CM Gehlot also approved an additional financial provision of Rs 100.99 crore for strengthening the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the state to ease the increasing traffic pressure on the roads and to curb road accidents.

According to the proposal, this system will play an important role in taking immediate action against drivers violating traffic rules and drunk driving on state highways and main roads in the state. Besides this, road accidents caused due to overspeeding and overloaded vehicles will also be curbed.

Recently, the state government opened the State Road Safety Institute at the Harish Chandra Mathur Institute of Public Administration. It is also proposed to constitute Rajasthan Public Transport Authority under the Road Safety Act.

Various works will be done under ITMS including automatic traffic monitoring and violation detection system, speed violation detection system, red light violation system, various signs, CCTV surveillance system, traffic monitoring centre and e-challan. The main objective of ITMS is timely and efficient disposal of challans, controlling serious road accidents and bringing various departments of the state on a single platform with coordination for better functioning.

(This is a Press Release from the Rajasthan government.)

