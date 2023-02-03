I am proud of the state's police administration: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Press Release By

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that we are proud of the police administration of the state. Whenever there was a crisis in the state, the police administration worked day and night and provided relief to the people of the state. The difficult phase of Covid is the biggest example. Our officers and employees took care of the arrangements by risking their lives and some people were even martyred. A new benchmark of service has been set in the state during the Covid period. The Police realised the moto of patriotism and public service. The people of the state have a lot of expectations from us, Team Madhya Pradesh is doing commendable work, but there is always scope for improvement.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the first session of the Collectors-Commissioners Conference on the second day. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Home Shri Rajesh Rajoura, Director General of Police Shri Sudhir Saxena along with state level officers, divisional commissioners, IGs, police commissioners, collectors and superintendents of police were present in the conference held at Mantralaya.

Dacoity and naxal menace under control due to our commitment and continuous campaign

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace. All mafia activities have been abolished here. Along with the elimination of dacoits, the campaign against Naxalism is going on continuously. Hawk force deserves congratulations for eliminating 6 naxalites carrying a reward of Rs one crore 14 lakhs in the state. Naxalite activities in the state persist only on Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra border. The situation is entirely in control in the interior districts of the state. This is the result of our commitment and continuous campaign.

Gambling, betting and drugs are the enemies of the society

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that gambling, betting and drugs are the enemies of the society. We will continue the action against persons involved in these. The state government is committed to safeguard the honour of women and making efforts to empower them. Life imprisonment and death sentence has been given to those who misbehaved with them. They have been financially paralysed. This action has been helpful in spreading fear among anti-social elements.

State’s safe environment makes it an ideal place for investment

Madhya Pradesh Police has presented a unique example of system and security at the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and the Global Investors Summit. A meeting of G-20 countries is to be held in the state in the coming days. This country is the opinion creator at the global level. Our endeavor should be to make full use of this opportunity to create a positive image of Madhya Pradesh in the world. The safe environment of the state makes it an ideal place for investment.

Campaign against drugs must

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a comprehensive drug-free campaign should be launched in the state. Apart from giving information about the harm of drugs to the general public, strict action should be taken against the persons involved in drug business.

Efforts of conversion must be thwarted

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary to thwart conversion efforts. Be alert in your respective districts about the cases of converting girls by luring them and marrying tribal girls to purchase land. Our Operation Muskaan has been successful in bringing back the missing girls. It is our responsibility to provide security to the weaker sections. Along with this, a campaign should also be launched to control the tendency to commit atrocities. Be aware of the exploitation of usurers and quick action should be ensured on receiving such information. There is a need to run awareness campaigns and make special efforts for de-addiction to stop the spread of intoxication and drug addiction in the society.

Cyber crime emerging challenge

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that cyber crime is an emerging challenge. It is necessary to keep a constant watch on social media, as the slightest negligence can cause major tension. Intelligence agencies should be active in getting timely information regarding organizations including PFI involved in activities to weaken the country. The local police should also fulfill their responsibility in this work. An eye should also be kept on the activities in which the NGOs receiving financial assistance from abroad are engaged. Constant vigilance and caution is necessary to maintain social harmony and peace.

PM Shri Modi appreciates the initiative of foot patrolling of the state

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi has also praised the foot patrolling started by the state police in basic policing. Beat system, micro beat system, surprise checks, combing operations and night patrolling are essential to maintain the system. The presence of police on the road has an effective effect in keeping anti-social elements and maintaining normal order. The need of the hour is that from the constable to the officers, the police should be technically competent. With this, better communication with the general public and better control can be done more efficiently. The misconceptions and misinformation going on in social media or other mediums should be immediately denied and appropriate action should also be ensured immediately if required.

It is our responsibility to take care of police personnel

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have the right to take work from the police personnel, and it is also our responsibility to take care of them. Officers should be sensitive towards the health of the policemen, their family problems and responsibilities. Working with team spirit and family spirit, ensure that no one in the team remains depressed and stressed. Efforts should be made for the capacity-building of the police personnel, this will boost their confidence and efficiency. Officers should also be given training in behavioral skills. Fairness in functioning is essential for policemen. They should not associate with such persons in their work area which could lead to tarnishing of their image. It is necessary to have fear of the police among those involved in gambling, satta, drugs and other illegal activities in the area.

CM Shri Chouhan presented the "Asli Hero" honour

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honoured the citizens who showed courage and bravery in confronting the criminals with “Asli Hero” Samman. Varsha Bai Barela, Kamla Bai and Bhuri Bai of Barwani, Shri Mukesh Singh Gurjar of Morena, Smt. Monika Pinky Ahirwar of Damoh, Kumari Pragati, Shivani and Khushi of Indore and Shri Shivam Tiwari of Chhatarpur were awarded Asli Hero certificates in the conference.

Review of all subjects related to law and order

Information about the action taken on the law and order situation, action against mafia, control of crimes against children, women's safety, crimes related to scheduled castes and tribes and action taken on them, campaign against drugs, control on Naxal activities, land mafia and other mafia and to free land from habitual criminals, goons and illegal encroachers on government land, those who commit serious crimes against girls and women, liquor mafia, mining mafia, chit fund companies, crimes related to adulterated food, black marketing of ration and food grains was presented in the conference. Necessary instructions were given by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. In the conference, information was given about disaster management, action under National Security Act and initiatives taken for prevention of road accidents.

Presentation of awards received by Madhya Pradesh Police

In the conference, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was apprised about President Smt. Droupadi Murmu awarding first prize to Madhya Pradesh Police's E-Vivechna App in New Delhi, Data Security Council of India, New Delhi for getting first place in Excellence in Capacity Building category, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India giving the first prize for the best performance in the drug-free India campaign and the first prize received by the Madhya Pradesh Police in 25 platoons of the country at the state-level Republic Day Parade held in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Police should encourage resolution of problems through dialogue and co-ordination

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the police should encourage solving problems through dialogue and co-ordination. Police should go with full preparation for action against anti-social elements. All the departments should work actively to make the implementation of government schemes effective in Naxal areas and to make their benefits accessible to the people. Officers should be in constant communication with the hostel students. To strengthen the system of ashram schools and hostels, a dedicated officer should be assigned the responsibility in tribal-dominated districts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed the need to upgrade the skills of the youth and conduct activities to connect them with employment and directed to ensure speedy implementation of the provisions of the PESA Act for social justice.

Influential persons involved in criminal and anti-social activities should not be spared

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the land freed from the mafia should be used for providing houses to the poor or for conducting other creative activities. This will help in ending the influence of mafia and develop a sense of security among the public. Strict action against criminals is also a service to the public. Rapists should not be spared under any circumstances. In case of influential persons indulging in criminal activities or playing with the lives of common people, strict action should be taken against them. The vehicles which have been seized involved in the transportation of illegal liquor should be immediately auctioned. Strict action should be taken in cases of adulteration and an effective campaign should be launched to make the public aware. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan hailed the action taken for crime control by identifying hotspots.

(This is a Press Release by the MP government.)

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that we are proud of the police administration of the state. Whenever there was a crisis in the state, the police administration worked day and night and provided relief to the people of the state. The difficult phase of Covid is the biggest example. Our officers and employees took care of the arrangements by risking their lives and some people were even martyred. A new benchmark of service has been set in the state during the Covid period. The Police realised the moto of patriotism and public service. The people of the state have a lot of expectations from us, Team Madhya Pradesh is doing commendable work, but there is always scope for improvement. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the first session of the Collectors-Commissioners Conference on the second day. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Home Shri Rajesh Rajoura, Director General of Police Shri Sudhir Saxena along with state level officers, divisional commissioners, IGs, police commissioners, collectors and superintendents of police were present in the conference held at Mantralaya. Dacoity and naxal menace under control due to our commitment and continuous campaign Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace. All mafia activities have been abolished here. Along with the elimination of dacoits, the campaign against Naxalism is going on continuously. Hawk force deserves congratulations for eliminating 6 naxalites carrying a reward of Rs one crore 14 lakhs in the state. Naxalite activities in the state persist only on Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra border. The situation is entirely in control in the interior districts of the state. This is the result of our commitment and continuous campaign. Gambling, betting and drugs are the enemies of the society Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that gambling, betting and drugs are the enemies of the society. We will continue the action against persons involved in these. The state government is committed to safeguard the honour of women and making efforts to empower them. Life imprisonment and death sentence has been given to those who misbehaved with them. They have been financially paralysed. This action has been helpful in spreading fear among anti-social elements. State’s safe environment makes it an ideal place for investment Madhya Pradesh Police has presented a unique example of system and security at the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and the Global Investors Summit. A meeting of G-20 countries is to be held in the state in the coming days. This country is the opinion creator at the global level. Our endeavor should be to make full use of this opportunity to create a positive image of Madhya Pradesh in the world. The safe environment of the state makes it an ideal place for investment. Campaign against drugs must Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a comprehensive drug-free campaign should be launched in the state. Apart from giving information about the harm of drugs to the general public, strict action should be taken against the persons involved in drug business. Efforts of conversion must be thwarted Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary to thwart conversion efforts. Be alert in your respective districts about the cases of converting girls by luring them and marrying tribal girls to purchase land. Our Operation Muskaan has been successful in bringing back the missing girls. It is our responsibility to provide security to the weaker sections. Along with this, a campaign should also be launched to control the tendency to commit atrocities. Be aware of the exploitation of usurers and quick action should be ensured on receiving such information. There is a need to run awareness campaigns and make special efforts for de-addiction to stop the spread of intoxication and drug addiction in the society. Cyber crime emerging challenge Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that cyber crime is an emerging challenge. It is necessary to keep a constant watch on social media, as the slightest negligence can cause major tension. Intelligence agencies should be active in getting timely information regarding organizations including PFI involved in activities to weaken the country. The local police should also fulfill their responsibility in this work. An eye should also be kept on the activities in which the NGOs receiving financial assistance from abroad are engaged. Constant vigilance and caution is necessary to maintain social harmony and peace. PM Shri Modi appreciates the initiative of foot patrolling of the state Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi has also praised the foot patrolling started by the state police in basic policing. Beat system, micro beat system, surprise checks, combing operations and night patrolling are essential to maintain the system. The presence of police on the road has an effective effect in keeping anti-social elements and maintaining normal order. The need of the hour is that from the constable to the officers, the police should be technically competent. With this, better communication with the general public and better control can be done more efficiently. The misconceptions and misinformation going on in social media or other mediums should be immediately denied and appropriate action should also be ensured immediately if required. It is our responsibility to take care of police personnel Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have the right to take work from the police personnel, and it is also our responsibility to take care of them. Officers should be sensitive towards the health of the policemen, their family problems and responsibilities. Working with team spirit and family spirit, ensure that no one in the team remains depressed and stressed. Efforts should be made for the capacity-building of the police personnel, this will boost their confidence and efficiency. Officers should also be given training in behavioral skills. Fairness in functioning is essential for policemen. They should not associate with such persons in their work area which could lead to tarnishing of their image. It is necessary to have fear of the police among those involved in gambling, satta, drugs and other illegal activities in the area. CM Shri Chouhan presented the "Asli Hero" honour Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honoured the citizens who showed courage and bravery in confronting the criminals with “Asli Hero” Samman. Varsha Bai Barela, Kamla Bai and Bhuri Bai of Barwani, Shri Mukesh Singh Gurjar of Morena, Smt. Monika Pinky Ahirwar of Damoh, Kumari Pragati, Shivani and Khushi of Indore and Shri Shivam Tiwari of Chhatarpur were awarded Asli Hero certificates in the conference. Review of all subjects related to law and order Information about the action taken on the law and order situation, action against mafia, control of crimes against children, women's safety, crimes related to scheduled castes and tribes and action taken on them, campaign against drugs, control on Naxal activities, land mafia and other mafia and to free land from habitual criminals, goons and illegal encroachers on government land, those who commit serious crimes against girls and women, liquor mafia, mining mafia, chit fund companies, crimes related to adulterated food, black marketing of ration and food grains was presented in the conference. Necessary instructions were given by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. In the conference, information was given about disaster management, action under National Security Act and initiatives taken for prevention of road accidents. Presentation of awards received by Madhya Pradesh Police In the conference, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was apprised about President Smt. Droupadi Murmu awarding first prize to Madhya Pradesh Police's E-Vivechna App in New Delhi, Data Security Council of India, New Delhi for getting first place in Excellence in Capacity Building category, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India giving the first prize for the best performance in the drug-free India campaign and the first prize received by the Madhya Pradesh Police in 25 platoons of the country at the state-level Republic Day Parade held in Vadodara, Gujarat. Police should encourage resolution of problems through dialogue and co-ordination Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the police should encourage solving problems through dialogue and co-ordination. Police should go with full preparation for action against anti-social elements. All the departments should work actively to make the implementation of government schemes effective in Naxal areas and to make their benefits accessible to the people. Officers should be in constant communication with the hostel students. To strengthen the system of ashram schools and hostels, a dedicated officer should be assigned the responsibility in tribal-dominated districts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed the need to upgrade the skills of the youth and conduct activities to connect them with employment and directed to ensure speedy implementation of the provisions of the PESA Act for social justice. Influential persons involved in criminal and anti-social activities should not be spared Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the land freed from the mafia should be used for providing houses to the poor or for conducting other creative activities. This will help in ending the influence of mafia and develop a sense of security among the public. Strict action against criminals is also a service to the public. Rapists should not be spared under any circumstances. In case of influential persons indulging in criminal activities or playing with the lives of common people, strict action should be taken against them. The vehicles which have been seized involved in the transportation of illegal liquor should be immediately auctioned. Strict action should be taken in cases of adulteration and an effective campaign should be launched to make the public aware. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan hailed the action taken for crime control by identifying hotspots. (This is a Press Release by the MP government.)