Law and order situation better in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Madhya Pradesh Police has worked with the spirit of patriotism and public service during the difficult times of Corona. When people were confined in their houses, the police personnel and officers put their lives at risk, and took care of the arrangements and helped the people. Law and order situation is definitely better in Madhya Pradesh, the state is considered as an island of peace.We need to think about an action plan and strategy to maintain better law and order to face the challenges of cybercrime, increasing drug addiction and crumbling social values. A conclave will be held in Bhopal to discuss what will be the form of policing by the year 2047 and what will be the challenges. The Chief Minister said that brainstorming sessions should be conducted at the district level with IG, SP, SDOP, Inspector and other staff.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the inaugural session of the Indian Police Service Meet 2023 at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium. Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Director General of Police Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena and I.P.S. Association President Shri Vipin Maheshwari were specially present. IPS officers posted in Bhopal and other districts and retired IPS officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre also took part.

Role of Madhya Pradesh Police significant in maintaining integrity and unity of the country

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh Police has a different identity in the country. Be it the issue of elimination of dacoity in the state, control of naxal activities or infiltration of tribals in Kashmir, unrest in the north-eastern states of the country or terrorism in Punjab, the officers and employees of the state police have discharged their duties and responsibilities with full commitment.Madhya Pradesh Police has played an important role in maintaining the integrity and unity of the country, we are proud of them. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also mentioned the contribution of former officer Shri K.P.S. Gill, Shri Sarabjit Singh, Shri Vijay Yadav and Shri Dobhal.

Police should expand its social reformer character

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is the result of the decision-making capacity and effective actions of the officers of the state police that at present there is no dacoit gang left in the state. Action taken by Hawk Force against Naxalites is a big achievement. It is necessary to break the back of mafias and people of criminal tendency. In the state, 23 thousand acres of land has been freed from such elements. This land will be distributed among the poor. The incidents of misbehavior with women are worrying.The police are controlling the criminals in the open, but there is a need to create awareness and atmosphere against this bad mentality prevailing in the society. It is necessary to run a massive campaign against cyber crime, chit fund companies and persons engaged in drug activities. Awareness regarding these activities increases the tendency of the general public to be cautious and careful. It gives positive results.The state police will have to encourage community policing and expand its social reformer character.

Police officers should take care of everyone: Should take inspiration from Tulsidas ji's couplets

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that work and behaviour is expected from police officers and employees according to the dignity of their post. Rumours and news about their involvement in illegal activities tarnish the image of the entire police system. Police officers should lead their subordinates as role models.Officers should behave according to Tulsidas ji’s couplet –‘Mukhiya mukh so chahiye, khaan paan ko ek, pale pose sakal ang, Tulsi sahit vivek’. Be sensitive to the problems of policemen. See also that no one in the police force is affected by frustration and stress. It is the responsibility of the police officers to take care of everyone as the head.

Despite being busy, Police officers should not turn away from family responsibilities

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the police officers should not turn away from their family responsibilities due to their busy schedule. Loneliness has a negative impact on children. Being affectionate towards your life partner and children, being alert towards their happiness and well-being is as important as patriotism and public service.

Now people feel safe in the presence of police personnel - Home Minister Dr. Mishra

Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, we have been successful in controlling dacoit menace and Naxal activities in the state as well as in getting complete control over organised crime. The service of the police during the Covid period and Simhastha has changed the image of the police in the society. Now people feel safe due the presence of police personnel.Earning the people’s trust is a big achievement of the state police. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan implemented the Police Commissioner system in the state and the police officers have also been successful in maintaining law and order and peace in the state efficiently. Our aim is to take the state to the top in the country by expanding the spirit of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan’s Team Madhya Pradesh in the entire state. 5G and its challenges have been discussed in the meet.Looking at the changing culture of crime, it is in line with the need of the present time.

27 IPS officers of country were martyred during duty post independence- DGP Shri Saxena

Director General of Police Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena said that there is joy and happiness in the police family due to the Indian Police Service Meet which has been organised after a long time. Madhya Pradesh Police has played an important role in the internal security of the country. Post independence, 27 IPS officers of country were martyred during duty.Even at present, the officers of the State Cadre are discharging their duties with full devotion on important posts in different regions of the country. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also had an informal discussion with the officers present.

(This is a Press Release by the MP government.)

