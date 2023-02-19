Kuno Sanctuary to become Asia’s centre of attraction with arrival of Cheetahs: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Press Release By

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that with the return of the Cheetah in India, the broken link of biodiversity has now been relinked. This has been possible only because of the efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that now with 20 leopards, the Kuno Sanctuary will become a centre of attraction in Asia. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan released 2 out of 12 cheetahs from South Africa from their cage into the sanctuary. Union Forest and Environment Minister Shri Bhupendra Yadav, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, State Forest Minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah were also present. As soon as the Chief Minister released the cheetah from the cage, it started moving around in the enclosure. After the quarantine period ends, they will be released for free movement.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi has given a great gift by bringing the Cheetah Project in Kuno Sanctuary. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister. He said that today there are total 20 cheetahs in Kuno Sanctuary including the 12 cheetahs from South Africa. I also thank the Union Forest Minister Shri Yadav. The Chief Minister said that 8 cheetahs that came in the past are leading a natural life. He said that we have to save all the wild animals as the intention of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that the arrival of cheetahs in Kuno Palpur, tourism along with environmental protection, will also increase rapidly. Economic activities will increase. There have been infrastructure development works like restaurants, hotels, homestays etc.

Union Forest Minister Shri Yadav said that release of cheetahs in Kuno has presented a multi-faceted example in India. Cheetahs brought from Namibia in Africa were released in the first phase, now the second part of the Cheetah Project has started today on Mahashivratri with the release of 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa in the second phase. Cheetahs from Namibia are perfectly fine in the big enclosure.

Union Forest Minister Shri Yadav said that the Madhya Pradesh government has taken this project forward by initiating 450 Cheetah Mitras here. The people who cut trees have taken a pledge to save the forest by discarding the axe, in order to save the environment. There are self-help projects in Kuno. The team here deserves thanks for the way they have followed the discipline of the Cheetah Project. He also thanked the volunteer officers of the Air Force, who are fully cooperating in the vision of environmental protection.

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shri Tomar said that it is a matter of happiness for Madhya Pradesh that in September 2022, Prime Minister Shri Modi had celebrated his birthday by releasing cheetahs in Kuno National Park. The independent life of all the 8 cheetahs released earlier is also a matter of pride for us. Shri Tomar said that every year 12 cheetahs will come to Kuno Sanctuary.

Before the Cheetah release program in Kuno National Park, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan visited the Cheetah Enclosure also. 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa, by Globe Master C-17 aircraft to Ministry of Defense Gwalior airport and from there to Kuno National Park by 4 Chinook helicopters of the Air Force.

CM Shri Chouhan interacts with Cheetah Mitras at Kuno

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while interacting with Cheetah Mitras in the park said that the happy faces of the villagers is proof that they are excited about the arrival of Cheetahs. Arrival of Cheetahs will enhance employment opportunities in this region. Union Forest and Environment Minister Shri Bhupendra Yadav, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah were also present during the interaction.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, during the Vikas Yatra in Sheopur before the Cheetah release programme, interacted with a delegation of villagers who took a pledge to protect the cheetahs and wildlife and the environment and forests and surrendered their axes and bows before the administrative officers as well as with the women of the self-help group.

In conversation with Cheetah Mitras, the Chief Minister inquired about the awareness campaign being run by Cheetah Mitras for the protection of cheetahs. He said that when Sasha the cheetah was unwell, the people of Karahal prayed and performed bhajan-kirtans for her recovery, which shows how much people love these cheetahs. Cheetah Mitra Shri Chetan Bhardwaj recited a poem and Sheopur song centred on cheetahs, which was appreciated by the Chief Minister. Shri Bhardwaj also presented a Cheetah painting made on a round stone of Kuno river. Cheetah Mitra Sushri Rani Adivasi also apprised the Chief Minister about the programme being run in nearby villages to build the atmosphere for the protection of cheetahs.

Also held discussion with the villagers who gave up the axe and bow and arrow

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan held discussions with a delegation of villagers who took a pledge to save forests and wildlife by giving up bow and axe in the rest house premises of the park. Praising the decision taken by the villagers, he congratulated them for the resolution taken towards saving the environment. Today, when Chief Minister Shri Chouhan came to Kuno, the delegation of villagers who took the oath met and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for choosing Kuno National Park for the Cheetah Project. An exhibition of photographs, paper clippings and collected axes, bows and arrows etc. related to the oath taken during the Vikas Yatra and the resolutions taken on various social issues was also organised. The guests, including the Chief Minister, visited the exhibition.

It is noteworthy that after the relocation of cheetahs brought from Namibia by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the Kuno National Park on 17 September 2022, there has been an increase in the awareness of people towards wildlife, forest and environmental protection in the entire region. The enthusiasm of the people increased with the news of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan releasing 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa today in the park.

Self-help group women gifted herbal rakhi

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also discussed with women of self-help groups. The women of the group presented Rakhi made of herbs to the Chief Minister and wished him to remain healthy forever. The women thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for implementing the Ladli Bahna Yojana and tied a thread as a symbol of brother-sister love. The CM said that the rakhi given by the sisters to their brother will be installed in the CM House. Smt. Chameli Adivasi Bargawa apprised about employment generation through Cheetah rural home-stay scheme, Smt. Kalia Kushwaha resident of Karahal achieved self-reliance through livelihood activity, Smt. Sunita Bilwal resident of Dudikheda about launching of Ladli Bahna scheme, Smt. Shefali Rathore resident of Karahal about Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Smt. Bhavna Patelia resident Kariyadeh apprised about the activities of the groups moving ahead while taking advantage of the CCL, PM Mudra loan schemes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Union Forest Minister Shri Yadav, Union Agriculture Minister Shri Tomar and Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Dr. Shah were presented photographs of cheetahs as a memento. District Panchayat President Smt. Guddi Bai Adivasi and MLA Shri Sitaram Adivasi, ACS Forest Shri JN Kansotiya, Commissioner Gwalior-Chambal Shri Deepak Singh, IG Shri Rajesh Chawla, Collector Shri Shivam Verma, Superintendent of Police Shri Alok Kumar Singh, Cheetah Project Advisor to Central Government Shri Ranjit Singh were present.

(This is a Press Release by the MP government.)

