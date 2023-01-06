Every poor man will have a pucca house in the state: CM Chouhan

Press Release By

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that a new social revolution has started in the state from Tikamgarh. Now, no person will live in grass-thatched or kutcha houses in the state. The government will provide residential land pattas to all the poor homeless people. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Chief Minister Jan-Awas Yojana, pucca houses will be constructed on these leases. This is not just a lease, but the respect of the poor, their honour. Now no one will be able to tell them to leave them place. They are getting real estate.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan formally inaugurated the Chief Minister's Residential Plot Scheme from Tikamgarh today by distributing residential plots to the selected beneficiaries. Initially, he reached the allotted plots to the selected beneficiaries and distributed the acceptance letters to them there. He interacted with the beneficiaries and also had food with them sitting on the ground. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed the officers there that all basic facilities like road, electricity, water, sewage line etc should be made available around the allotted plots.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reached the plots of Shri Bhagwan Das, Shri Bhajanlal, Shri Balchandra, Shri Jasrath, Shrimati Tijabai, Shri Devendra, Shri Rajkumar, Shri Jagdish, Shri Rakesh, Shri Ramprasad, Shri Bablu, Shri Rajan etc. and gave them patta. Land plots of worth Rs 129 crore 37 lakh were distributed to 10,918 beneficiaries of the district. Along with this, he also laid the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 255 crores.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said at the function organized that there is no king here – Chief Minister, Minister, MP, MLA, Commissioner, Collector are all servants of the public. It is our job that the public do not have to wander here and there for the benefit of their works and government schemes. Let us all go to the public and render services. Public works were done by organising camps in every village and every ward under the Chief Minister's public service campaign in the state. He congratulated the district administration for resolving one lakh 44 thousand applications out of one lakh 52 thousand applications received in Tikamgarh district. The Chief Minister said that from April 6, camps will be organized again and the remaining beneficiaries will be given benefits.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today is a day of joy, celebration and happiness for the poor. When I came to Mohangarh in Tikamgarh district on September 14, 2021 and was passing through Hatheri village there, the residents of that place, Akhilesh, Hariram, Kallan, Sonu etc. told me that Mama, we do not have a house to live. From the same day, this thought was arising in my mind that how a pucca house should be arranged for every poor in the state. I took a pledge that every poor will be given land to build a house. If government land is not available, we will buy the land. Today that resolution has been fulfilled. The launch of this scheme from Tikamgarh district itself is an important achievement.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that along with housing, every poor is being given benefits under the Ayushman Yojana. For good education, a CM Rise school is being opened in every 20-25 villages. The poor are getting free ration. Now Mama is giving the fees of higher education. Now the pilgrimage for the elderly will also be done by aeroplane. In the coming time, there will be recruitment on 1.25 lakh government jobs in the state. A target has been set to provide self-employment to 2.5 lakh youth every month. He said that the earner will eat – the looter will go – a new era will come.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions to ensure that the work of Rs 255 crore irrigation scheme sanctioned for the district is done with high quality. He said that 214 villages would get drinking water from the scheme. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced the opening of SDM court in Badagaon Dhasan, Shivpuri to be renamed as Kundeshwar Dham, Acharra as Acharya Dham and development of Bagaj temple Kundeshwar Dham premises.

Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang delivered the welcome address. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated the program with Kanya Pujan. He also visited the exhibition put up by self-help groups at the venue.

MLA Shri Rakesh Giri Goswami, Shri Rahul Singh Lodhi, Shri Harishankar Khatik, Dr. Shishupal Singh Yadav, District Panchayat President Mrs. Umita Rahul Singh Lodhi, other public representatives and a large number of public were present.

(This is a press release by the MP government.)

