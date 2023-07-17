Press Release By

Hareli Festival, an auspicious celebration deeply intertwined with the realm of agriculture and farming, holds a special place in the hearts of Chhattisgarh's diligent farmers. This vibrant festival exudes boundless enthusiasm and unbridled joy among the farming communities.

The true essence of any festival lies in spreading sheer bliss and prosperity among its celebrants. Unfortunately, in the long tenure of the previous government, the lives of our beloved farmer brethren were increasingly devoid of happiness. During the third term of the BJP government, the procurement of paddy not only witnessed a continuous decline, but also the number of farmers selling their harvest dwindled. It serves as a testament to the fact that cultivating rice had become an unprofitable endeavor for our resilient farmers. Consequently, the burden of debt bore heavily upon their shoulders.

Honourable Rahul ji keenly attuned to the plight of our state's farmers and proclaimed before the previous assembly elections that, should the Congress government come into power, the farmers' debts would be expeditiously waived. Furthermore, to ensure the well-being of our esteemed annadatas, the Congress made a solemn promise to procure their rice at a rate of Rs. 2500 per quintal, guaranteeing them a lucrative price. The BJP leaders cynically scoffed at these pledges, dismissing them as implausible. It is evident from their dismissive attitude that they remain oblivious to the struggles faced by our farmers and lack the sensitivity required to safeguard their interests. Undeterred, and placing unwavering trust in the Congress' commitments, the farmers of our state enthusiastically started sowing paddy.

As the Congress government assumed power, it swiftly fulfilled both of these promises. Despite the relentless efforts of the BJP leaders and the central government to obstruct their implementation, the Congress' unwavering dedication to the farmers ensured the realization of these pledges. The state government commenced granting an input subsidy of Rs. 9,000 per acre, the highest in the country, bringing respite to our esteemed farmers. Through the farmer-friendly policies of the Congress, the shackles of debt were shattered, opening the gates to a new era brimming with hope and prosperity in their lives.

In the last year of the BJP Government, i.e., 2017-18, they procured a mere 56.89 lakh tons of paddy from 12.06 lakh farmers. However, with the advent of the Congress government, the procurement figures witnessed a remarkable surge: 80.38 lakh tons in 2018-19, 83.94 lakh tons in 2019-20, 92 lakh tons in 2020-21, 97.99 lakh tons in 2021-22, and an astounding 107.53 lakh tons in 2022-23.

In 2017-18, there were only 12.06 lakh farmers selling paddy. However, this figure witnessed a steady upward trajectory, soaring to 15.71 lakh in 2018-19, 18.39 lakh in 2019-20, 20.54 lakh in 2020-21, 21.77 lakh in 2021-22, and finally reaching 23.42 lakh in 2022-23. These figures not only denote numerical growth but also reflect the profound impact of the state government's policies, which have inspired an increasing number of farmers to cultivate rice and reap the benefits of its lucrative prices. While the nation witnesses a decline in the number of farmers, Chhattisgarh stands tall, boasting nearly a twofold increase in the farming community within a span of five years. It is a moment of immense pride for our state. This surge in farming activity has also paved the way for additional employment opportunities, as 12 lakh individuals have found direct employment, and laborers toiling in their fields have been blessed with newfound opportunities.

The farmers' newfound prosperity, bolstered by higher remuneration for their crops and improved access to essential resources, has ushered in a remarkable transformation in their lives. Every village now witnesses an unprecedented surge in the number of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, including tractors. This fact can be verified by visiting any village. This has resulted in not only farmers witnessing an improvement in their standard of living due to the provision of additional funds and increased purchase of consumer goods but has also injected vitality into trade and industry within our state.

Today, the world is facing a severe food crisis. The price of rice in the open market has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels within the past decade. Contemplating the rising prices and dwindling availability of rice, the Indian government finds itself compelled to consider imposing restrictions on rice exports. It fills us with pride that our state leaders and fellow citizens have risen to the occasion and have been providing sustenance not only to the people of our state but also to those in other states. The Indian government should express profound gratitude to the farmers of our state for their invaluable contributions.

The state government remains resolute in its commitment to continuously implement policies that prioritize the welfare of our farmers. In alignment with this vision, the decision has been taken this year to increase the paddy procurement from farmers from 15 quintals per acre to 20 quintals per acre. We wholeheartedly believe that under the Congress government's leadership, the era of prosperity for our farmers will continue to flourish, enabling them to celebrate the Hareli festival with great joy. I extend heartfelt congratulations to all the farmers on the occasion of Hareli.

(This is a Press Release from the Chhattisgarh government.)

Honourable Rahul ji keenly attuned to the plight of our state's farmers and proclaimed before the previous assembly elections that, should the Congress government come into power, the farmers' debts would be expeditiously waived. Furthermore, to ensure the well-being of our esteemed annadatas, the Congress made a solemn promise to procure their rice at a rate of Rs. 2500 per quintal, guaranteeing them a lucrative price. The BJP leaders cynically scoffed at these pledges, dismissing them as implausible. It is evident from their dismissive attitude that they remain oblivious to the struggles faced by our farmers and lack the sensitivity required to safeguard their interests. Undeterred, and placing unwavering trust in the Congress' commitments, the farmers of our state enthusiastically started sowing paddy. As the Congress government assumed power, it swiftly fulfilled both of these promises. 