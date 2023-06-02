Ram Van Gaman Tourism circuit seeks to preserve memories connected to Lord Shri Ram's visit to Chhattisgarh

Press Release By

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel launched the famous tourism development project “Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit” to revitalize the mythological journey of the 14-year exile period spent by Lord Shri Ram in Chhattisgarh. The objective of this project is to develop the places where Lord Shri Ram spent his time in Dandakaranya, which is presently in Chhattisgarh. Through this tourism circuit, devotees would be able to experience the spiritual mementos related to Lord Shri Ram from the Koriya to Sukma districts. Lord Shri Ram spent most of his time in Chhattisgarh during his exile from Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel says that it is our endeavor to cherish the memories associated with Lord Ram and Mata Kaushalya. This is the reason why the government envisioned the Ram Van Gaman Tourist Circuit project, where devotees and tourists would be able to feel the essence of divinity with each step they take

Many incidents of the Ramayan took place in the holy land of Chhattisgarh, evidence of which can be found in folk culture, folk art, and folklore. It is believed that Lord Shri Ram entered Chhattisgarh from a place called Sitamarhi Harchaoka through the Gawai River in Koriya district in Chhattisgarh, during this; he travelled through 75 places and entered South India from Ramaram, located in Sukma district. Out of these nine places, they are marked and developed in the first phase of the 'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit' project.

Village Chandkhuri, situated at a distance of 25 km from Raipur district, is the only temple dedicated to Mata Kaushalya, whereas Shivrinarayan is the place where Lord Shri Ram ate Shabari's half-eaten Ber (Indian plums). Both of these places have been developed as historical tourist attractions. The 'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit' will act as a new tourism circuit focused on the journey of Lord Shri Ram in the state and will strengthen the faith while facilitating the visitors with the provision of the required infrastructure.

'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit Project'

The travels of Lord Shri Ram during his 14-year-long exile is said to be extensively in the forests of Dandakaranya, which falls mostly in Chhattisgarh. The project of the Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit aims to map and develop such places of religious significance that saw important events in the epic of Ramayana. This project is managed by the State Tourism Board, there is a plan to develop the nine places in first phase through the forest from where Lord Shri Ram had traveled. Sitamarhi - Harchoka, Ramgarh (Surguja), Shivrinarayan - Kharaud (Janjgir-Champa), Turturia (Balodabazar), Chandkhuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariaband), Saptarishi Ashram - Sihawa - Nagari (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Dalpatsagar, Chitrakot, Tirathgarh, Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma) are marked. In these places, cottage construction, beautification, building construction, road construction, provision of drinking water, availability of regional cuisine, and overall tourism facilities will be expanded, keeping in mind the needs of the tourists

National Ramayan Festival

For the first time Chhattisgarh will host National Ramayan Festival from June 1-3 in historic Ramleela Maidan of Raigarh district. The festival will feature a daily competition for 3 days in a row with the theme of Ramayana's 'Aranya Kand', where various Ramayan Mandali will participate to win the title of 'Best Ramayan Mandali'. Additionally, renowned artists from across the country will grace the event with their musical performances during the 'Bhajan Sandhya'. Ramayana Mandali from various states including Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are enthusiastically participating in this national festival. The three-day event will feature daily performances by eminent artists at the national level. Stars from Indian Idol and Saregama, Shanmukha Priya and Sharad Sharma, will perform on June 1. Famous singers Baba Hansraj Raghuvanshi and Lakhbir Singh Lakha will be performing on June 2. Famous Bhajan singer Maithili Thakur and popular poet Kumar Vishwas will be presenting their renditions of the story of Lord Shri Ram on June 3. Additionally, local artists will engage in group chanting of Hanuman Chalisa throughout all three days of the festival.

It is worth noting that Lord Shri Ram's importance in Chhattisgarh folk life is reflected in the folk songs and dialect of Chhattisgarh. And the Ram Van Gaman Tourist Circuit project seeks to preserve the memories of Lord Ram and Mata Kaushalya, allowing devotees and tourists to experience the essence of divinity.

(This is a Press Release from the Chhattisgarh government.)

