CM MK Stalin and Digital Tamil Nadu 

M.K. Stalin won the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections and became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time. He took office on May 7, 2021. The inauguration of the DMK government brought many action plans including free buses for women.

In this case, in order to provide transparent government services to the people, since the DMK government took office, many departments are being digitized.

In order to make it easier for people to access government departments, to get services faster, and to get rid of the deficiencies in the services, e-service-Maryam is being implemented in various sectors and schemes.

A look at some of the smart projects and activities brought out by the DMK government.

The first paperless budget

It was M.K.Stalin's inauguration as the Prime Minister that brought digitalisation of financial statements. The first financial report of the DMK government was submitted in August 2021. This is the first paperless (digital) budget of the Tamil Nadu government.



For this, financial statements, legislative events and legislative draft documents were all provided to the members of the legislature through tablets.

Paperless financial statements are being filed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Digital Tamil Nadu

IT Minister Mano Thangaraj announced that a program called 'Digital Tamil Nadu' will be implemented to gradually digitize the functions of the government departments in the Assembly itself.

He also said that steps are being taken to gradually introduce e-governance at all levels of the government with the aim of providing transparent administration to the citizens and gradually all departments will be digitized.



Broadcasting of Legislative Assembly proceedings

It has been a long-standing demand of the people that the Assembly proceedings should be telecasted in Tamil Nadu. In that way, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced that if he comes to power, the events of the Legislative Assembly will be live streamed.



According to him, the legislative proceedings will be telecast live for the first time in January 2022.

Live streaming of legislative events and debates on social media including government cable TV and YouTube has been popular among people. It is noteworthy that the YouTube Facebook and Twitter pages of the news department are also live. This is also seen as a major achievement of DMK M.K.Stal's government.

Chief Minister's Information Board

On 23rd December 2021, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin launched a new procedure called 'Chief Minister's Information Board' on important projects, announcements and progress of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Through this 'online information board', the promises made by the government, the announcements issued and the progress of the works related to the major action plans of the government are studied. And real-time information, systematic monitoring, increased government efficiency, reduced delays and instant decision-making are possible.

Temple QR Line Ticket

The process of issuing single-use QR code tickets to temples in Tamil Nadu for paying for special darshan tickets and archana tickets was started last January. It can be availed only once at a time as it is provided through the website via QR code. It is noteworthy that this practice exists in more than 500 temples in Tamil Nadu.

Digitising temple documents



Similarly, as per the election promise made by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, digitization of documents related to properties belonging to temples across the state started in June 2021. The documents have been uploaded online for public viewing. At present the property details of more than 10 thousand temples in Tamil Nadu have been uploaded on the internet.

Department of Industry

In July 2021, a website called “Single Window Website-2.0” was launched by the Chief Minister to provide 100 services related to 24 sectors in electronic format to attract businesses.

Similarly, in November of the same year, the Chief Minister launched the "Single Partner Mobile App" and the 'New Website of the Guidance Company' to know the permits, approvals and procedures for starting a business in March 2022.

Title deed from anywhere!

The facility for public to apply for change of lease through 'anywhere and anytime' online service and the facility to download urban land maps online has been launched last September.

Also, Chief Minister Stalin launched a new software for the revenue department on the Tamil Nilam website in January last year to reduce the number of sub-division petitions based on land units and to issue pattas as soon as possible.

Digital X-ray ambulance



Last July, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin launched mobile digital X-ray vehicles to detect tuberculosis in order to achieve the goal of TB-free Tamil Nadu by 2025. In this way many octet services have been started in the medical field.



Financial activities

The Chief Minister launched the 'Tamil Nadu Emerging Sectors Start-up Fund' on behalf of the finance department in January last year to invest in innovative industries and industrial companies in emerging sectors in Tamil Nadu.

Also, a new website www.ccfms.tn.gov.in has been launched to monitor the activities of Public Sector Undertakings of Tamil Nadu State.

Information technology software

In October 2021, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin launched the two websites “E-Munneertam” and “Information Technology Friend” developed by the Department of Information Technology, and two Tamil softwares “Keezhadi-Tamilinyayya Keyboard” and “Tamil-Tamilyanya Oorkuri Vari”.

Numeracy and writing



In Tamil Nadu, the 'Ennum Ezhuthum' program was launched in June 2022 to cover/correct the learning gap caused due to the closure of schools during the Corona period.

The objective of the program is to achieve basic literacy and numeracy by 2025. According to this, Tamil, English, Accounts and Contextual subjects will be taught in Tamil Nadu in classes 1 to 3. For this purpose 'Numbers and letters' app has been developed.

Home Education

During the Corona Pandemic, the Home Search Education Program was brought to address the learning gps and losses of students studying in classes 1 to 8 in government schools.

In the evenings after school, volunteers who are going to do teaching service at 'Illam Thedi Education' centers were arranged to post on the Internet and classes were coordinated.

Smart classrooms

In next 4 years in Tamilnadu Rs. Last September, the Chief Minister announced that smart classrooms will be set up in every school at a cost of 150 crores.

Accordingly, work is underway to set up state-of-the-art classrooms in government schools under the Chennai Corporation. These state-of-the-art government school classrooms will be digital classrooms. Website, modernized desks, etc.



Thakaisal Schools

For the first time in Tamil Nadu, 26 government schools have been upgraded as Thakaisal schools. The Chief Minister also inaugurated 15 model schools last September to provide opportunities for students studying in government schools to excel in academics, fine arts and sports.

Also, there are internet learning facilities in the education sector including smart classes, online admissions, educational television, e-books on Govt Eighth Library page, e-learning platforms, YouTube videos through TN SCERT channel.

Protection of women

To prevent crimes against women, CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed in buses under the Nirbhaya scheme for the safety of women and children. Accordingly, in the first phase, 500 city buses have been equipped with CCTV cameras and emergency call buttons.

For the convenience of the people, the DMK government Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has introduced many new programs and procedures in the 8th sector, which has gained popularity among the people.

People benefit when government services are easily available and the state can improve in many ways!

(This is a press release.)

