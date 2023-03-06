Hyundai launches ALCAZAR with new 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol Engine

Press Release By

GURUGRAM: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India's first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, recently opened bookings for Hyundai ALCAZAR powered by a new 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is RDE compliant and also E20 fuel ready. Offering a thrilling driving experience, Hyundai ACLAZAR can now be booked through the Hyundai website or across Signature Outlets in India for Rs 25000.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "As we continue to redefine customer experiences across our model range, we are glad to introduce Hyundai ALCAZAR with a benchmark defining new turbo petrol engine that will meet aspirations of our most loved customers. Additionally, we have refined the design of Hyundai ALCAZAR as well as introduced new technologies to amplify Grand Experiences with this new age mobility solution. Hyundai ALCAZAR has been a steadfast volume driver for HMI and these new updates will certainly drive more affinity towards the brand. Further, we are well aligned with the Government’s mission of cleaner mobility solutions and the new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol powertrain will be both RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready."

The new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine of Hyundai ALCAZAR is paired with two transmission options – 7DCT and 6MT. The new powertrain is set to offer customers a thrilling driving experience with Max. Power of 117.5 kW (160 PS) / 5 500 r/min and Max. Torque of 253 Nm / 1 500 ~ 3 500 r/min. While offering strong performance, the new 1.5 Turbo GDi is also the segment’s most fuel efficient powertrain with the 7DCT version offering a top mileage of 18 km/l and the 6MT returning 17.5 km/l. Hyundai ALCAZAR will continue to be available with this segment’s most fuel efficient and RDE compliant 1.5 l diesel CRDi engine that produces 85 kW (116 PS) / 4 000 r/min and 250 Nm / 1 500 – 2 750 r/min.

In addition, Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature design changes with a new front grille design that enhances the aesthetics of this 6 & 7 Seater SUV, giving it a bold and masculine new look. Hyundai has also upgraded the puddle lamp logo that now features the ‘ALCAZAR’ emblem. As part of the MY’23 updates, Hyundai ALCAZAR will now be offered to customers with 6-Airbags as standard (Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain), while also introducing Idle Stop & Go feature as stock fitment, thereby enhancing the convenience quotient of this SUV.

(This is a press release from Hyundai.)

