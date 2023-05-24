Senior IRSE Official Shri Rajeev Tyagi Assumes Charge as Director (Project) Maha Metro

Press Release By

NAGPUR: Senior Railway officer Shri Rajeev Tyagi assumed charge as Director (Project) of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited on 10th May. He succeeds Shri Atul Gadgil, Director (Works), Pune Metro, who was assigned this additional responsibility after Shri Mahesh Kumar Agrawal, who superannuated on 30th November last year.

An IRSE official of 1989 batch, Shri Rajeev Tyagi started his career as an Assistant Engineer at Katni (East), Madhya Pradesh and worked in areas of Track Modernization. He has held multiple posts since then in Mumbai suburban system of Central Railway. He was instrumental in introducing various Track Machines in suburban system and also good maintenance practices.

Shri Rajeev Tyagi has also served as Chief General Manager, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) at Mumbai which handled the most critical JN Port-Vaitarna Section of WDFC. DFCCIL is a public sector undertaking which undertakes planning, development, and mobilization of financial resources and construction, maintenance and operation of the Dedicated Freight Corridors.

Prior to his present posting, Shri Rajeev Tyagi held the important charge of Chief Engineer (Track Procurement) in South Central Railway (SCR) and was responsible for Planning and Procurement of Path Way Material for the entire SCR. He bagged General Manager’s Award twice in 1998 and 2006.

He was also conferred with the prestigious Minister of Railway’s Award in 2008. An accomplished official, he has undergone training in Advanced Management at Singapore, Track monitoring at Italy, urban train infra system at Germany and Denmark and on Heavy Haul system in USA.

A sportsman at heart, Shri Rajeev Tyagi is an avid sports lover and is passionate about playing the game of cricket.

(This is a press release.)

NAGPUR: Senior Railway officer Shri Rajeev Tyagi assumed charge as Director (Project) of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited on 10th May. He succeeds Shri Atul Gadgil, Director (Works), Pune Metro, who was assigned this additional responsibility after Shri Mahesh Kumar Agrawal, who superannuated on 30th November last year. An IRSE official of 1989 batch, Shri Rajeev Tyagi started his career as an Assistant Engineer at Katni (East), Madhya Pradesh and worked in areas of Track Modernization. He has held multiple posts since then in Mumbai suburban system of Central Railway. He was instrumental in introducing various Track Machines in suburban system and also good maintenance practices. Shri Rajeev Tyagi has also served as Chief General Manager, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) at Mumbai which handled the most critical JN Port-Vaitarna Section of WDFC. DFCCIL is a public sector undertaking which undertakes planning, development, and mobilization of financial resources and construction, maintenance and operation of the Dedicated Freight Corridors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prior to his present posting, Shri Rajeev Tyagi held the important charge of Chief Engineer (Track Procurement) in South Central Railway (SCR) and was responsible for Planning and Procurement of Path Way Material for the entire SCR. He bagged General Manager’s Award twice in 1998 and 2006. He was also conferred with the prestigious Minister of Railway’s Award in 2008. An accomplished official, he has undergone training in Advanced Management at Singapore, Track monitoring at Italy, urban train infra system at Germany and Denmark and on Heavy Haul system in USA. A sportsman at heart, Shri Rajeev Tyagi is an avid sports lover and is passionate about playing the game of cricket. (This is a press release.)