MOU worth Rs 15,000 crore signed between Uttarakhand Government and JSW Neo Energy Limited

NEW DELHI: In the presence of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, an MOU worth Rs 15 thousand crore was signed between Uttarakhand Government and JSW Neo Energy Limited on the occasion of the road show of Global Investor Summit 2023 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Under the MOU, two pumped storages of 1500 MW will be developed in Almora. Along with this, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami expected cooperation in the field of pump storage plants, cement, sports, training centres, drinking water, restoration and beautification of temples of Kumaon (Manaskhand Temple Mala under CSR) in Uttarakhand.

Under the MOU, JSW Energy will plan to set up two self-identified pumped storage projects at Almora of 1500 MW capacity, which will be developed over the next five-six years. The scheme is proposed to have a lower dam/reservoir at a distance of 8-10 km from Kosi river at Site 1 in Joskote village of Almora and an upper reservoir at Site 2 at Kurchaun village of Almora at a distance of 16 km from Kosi river.

This scheme will provide drinking water supply to a large population and irrigation facilities for agriculture. Along with this, this scheme will provide employment opportunities to 1000 people.

It is noteworthy that the state government has prepared the Uttarakhand Pumped Storage Project Policy to promote the development of PSP in the state, which provides major incentives to developers.

During the MOU, Secretary Dr Meenakshi Sundaram, Shri Vinay Shankar Pandey, MD SIDCUL Shri Rohit Meena and Director of JSW Neo Energy Limited Shri Gyan Badr Kumar were present.

(This is a Press Release by the Uttarakhand government.)

