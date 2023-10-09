City Union Bank introduces New Digital Products

Press Release By

City Union Bank Limited (“CUB”) in association with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) launched the following facilities for its customers. a) Conversational Payments – “Hello UPI” in UPI123 pay City Union Bank had already launched IVR based payment product UPI123 for feature phones through which customers will be making payments through a step by step manual process. As part of next innovation, they have launched “HELLO UPI” Conversational Payment through UPI 123 in Regional Languages. Customers can now make conversational payments through their Smart Phone or Feature Phone in their own language using voice. This will benefit majority of customers who prefer conversing in their own language and also benefit Senior Citizens and visually impaired to make payments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); b) ATM cash withdrawal using UPI QR Scan – UPI ATM CUB has implemented Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) from ATM using UPI in all NCR branded ATMs (around 800 ATMs). This feature will enable the account holders to withdraw cash without using ATM cards. UPI QR code will be used to authenticate the transaction. CUB is also in the process of enabling this facility in other ATM brands also. With this the entire CUB ATMs will be capable of dispensing cash using UPI. CUB was the FIRST Bank to launch this facility in the year 2019. c) UPI 123 Pay using Alexa Another conversational payment feature was launched by CUB using IoT technology for making conversational payment using Alexa. This pilot launch will facilitate customers to make payments, account balance enquiry by conversing with Alexa. Customers can use this facility by simply registering once with Alexa. IoT based technology are making the current trend and CUB customers will be excited to use this facility. d) Aadhaar based registration in UPI123 pay Currently, customers can register for UPI service by using their ATM card. In order to facilitate customers who do not have ATM card and to make them utilize UPI payment, CUB has launched registering for UPI through their Aadhaar. This will penetrate more UPI usage by customers who were deprived due to not having ATM card. Customers need to follow simple steps to register themselves using their Aadhaar credentials and start making payments using UPI. About City Union Bank Limited City Union Bank Ltd., the oldest Private Sector Bank in India, was established in 1904 and is headquartered at Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. The Bank has 757 branches and 1620 ATMs spread across the country. City Union Bank is offering technology and infrastructure including ATMs, Net Banking, Mobile Banking, E-Wallet and Social Media Banking for Personal, Business and Corporate banking customers. CUB has always been in the forefront of providing advanced technology solutions to meet various transactional needs of customers. (This is a press release by the City Union Bank Limited.)