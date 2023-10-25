CM Dhami to participate in Chennai roadshow ahead of Global Investors Summit 

Press Release By

A roadshow will be organized in Chennai on Thursday by the Uttarakhand government regarding the Global Investor Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in the coming month of December.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself along with his officials will interact with investors from various sectors at Hotel Taj Coromandel located on Mahatma Gandhi Road, Chennai. This roadshow will mainly focus on healthcare, pharma and energy sectors.

Along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna will also participate in this roadshow.

The Uttarakhand government has so far signed investment MoUs worth Rs 54 thousand 550 crore with various industrial groups in the country and abroad.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, investment MoUs worth Rs 54,550 crore (54550 crore) have been signed so far in UAE, Britain and Delhi. MoUs worth Rs 15475 crore have been signed in UAE, Rs 12500 crore in Britain and Rs 26575 crore in two different programs organized in Delhi (Rs 7600 crore on 4th September and Rs 18975 thousand crore during the Delhi Road Show on 4th October).

"Our government has chosen the path of development of the state while preserving the cultural, natural and spiritual beauty. The theme of the Global Investor Summit has been kept from Peace to Prosperity. Along with tourism, wellness and hospitality industries, many new and non-traditional industries are being developed in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is reputed as the major pharma hub of the country. There are 3 pharma clusters in the state, in which more than 300 industries are functioning. Our government has made policy reforms for investor friendly environment. So far, very good response has been received from investors. Entrepreneurs are excited to invest in Uttarakhand," CM Dhami said.

(This is a press release by the Uttarakhand government.)

