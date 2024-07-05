STARS Scheme Counselling at VIT Bhopal University

Bhopal: 3rd July 2024

Today on 3rd July 2024, VIT Bhopal University has organized counselling session for its STARS Scheme and admission letter, for academic session 24-25, was given to all the freshly admitted students in various Future Ready Programmes at VIT Bhopal under this prestigious scheme.

Support the Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) was launched in 2019 by the Founder and Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan with an insight of uplifting the rural Madhya Pradesh by providing access to quality education to the underprivileged, and since then VIT Bhopal University admits the district toppers (one Boy, one Girl) from each district of Madhya Pradesh who passed out from Govt. Schools of Madhya Pradesh. Under this scheme admitted students are given 100% free education along with the lodging and fooding facility.