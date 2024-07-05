STARS Scheme Counselling at VIT Bhopal University

Bhopal: 3rd July 2024
Today on 3rd July 2024, VIT Bhopal University has organized counselling session for its STARS Scheme and admission letter, for academic session 24-25, was given to all the freshly admitted students in various Future Ready Programmes at VIT Bhopal under this prestigious scheme.
Support the Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) was launched in 2019 by the Founder and Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan with an insight of uplifting the rural Madhya Pradesh by providing access to quality education to the underprivileged, and since then VIT Bhopal University admits the district toppers (one Boy, one Girl) from each district of Madhya Pradesh who passed out from Govt. Schools of Madhya Pradesh. Under this scheme admitted students are given 100% free education along with the lodging and fooding facility.
While addressing the gathering Assistant Vice President of VIT Ms.Kadhambari S Viswanathan said that children in rural villages of Madhya Pradesh who grow up in difficult circumstances, VIT Bhopal has become more than a place of academic instruction for them. It is a home away from home where they feel safe and happy, surrounded by caring Professors/Proctors who not only give them the education and skills to face the future, but also become their emotional pillar. She said to the students that you are our Brand Ambassadors; you are welcomed to be a part of this global university. She emphasized that through STARS scheme VIT Bhopal is contributing in realization of the Atmnirbhar Madhya Pradesh. In coming years these graduates will change the picture of rural Madhya Pradesh and will participate in its economic reform. She said that under the STAR Scheme a total of 175 students (100 Boys and 75 Girls) from rural Madhya Pradesh have been benefitted so far.
VIT Bhopal University is a premier technical institution of central India, that empowers its students with excellence through learning, continues the legacy of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). It offers Future Ready Courses with an insight of preparing a highly motivated and skilled generation of technocrats and provides student- centric learning environment, technology-enabled peer learning through interactive strategies of CALTech (Collaborative and Active Learning through Technology). 100 % doctoral faculty members from top IITs, NITs and Foreign Institutions and Researchers ensures overall development of the students. VIT Bhopal has demonstrated outstanding placement records, consistently achieving over 90% placements with a highest package of 59 LPA. Notably, all STARS students from the 2023 passing out batch secured placements in prestigious MNCs, including a highest package of 51 LPA from Microsoft received by ShailjaSengar from Datiya. This trend continues with the 2024 passing out batch, where 18 out of 19 STARS students have already secured placements in leading companies, so far.
Assistant Vice President Ms.Kadhambari S Viswanathan has distributed the admission letter to a total of 32 students (16 Male, 16 Female) who got admitted in various Future Ready Programmes of VIT Bhopal for academic year 2024-25.
Assistant Dean, First Year, Dr.Shweta Mukherjee welcomed the gathering, Vice Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University Dr. A. Senthil Kumar delivered the felicitation address and Coordinator, STARS Scheme Dr.AbhayVidyarthi proposed the vote of thanks.
(This is a press release by VIT Bhopal University)