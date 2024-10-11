Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister chairs High Level Task Force meeting on combating air pollution in Delhi

Dr. P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, chaired a meeting of the High-Level Task Force on combative air pollution. The meeting focused on assessing the readiness of the Delhi Government and other stakeholders in implementing both immediate and long-term measures to mitigate air pollution in Delhi. The Task Force, comprising senior officials from Central Ministries and the Delhi administration, reviewed current strategies and discussed additional innovative steps to tackle the pollution challenge.

Chief Secretary of Delhi, presented a comprehensive report on the city's air quality management efforts for 2024. He highlighted that construction-related dust, biomass burning and vehicular emissions continue to be key contributors, especially during the winter months when stagnant weather conditions worsen the situation. He also elaborated several ongoing measures, including increasing the electric bus fleet and expanding charging infrastructure, mechanized road cleaning, dust suppression, and efforts to prevent the burning of waste and biomass.

During the meeting, Dr. Mishra expressed concern over the persistent air quality issues and underscored the need for strict enforcement of existing laws. He emphasised that adequate measures for dust control, both from roads and construction activities need to be taken.Dr. Mishra urged the adoption of a mission-mode approach to greening central verges of roads and paving/ greening of pathways, open areas along roadsides to abate dust generation. Mechanized road cleaning, deployment of adequate number of anti-smog guns and regular water sprinkling also needs to be ramped up, particularly in high-pollution hotspots and during the periods under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). He called for enhanced monitoring and stricter enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites as also ensuring that transportation of construction materials and debris is done in a manner that prevents dust pollution on roads.

Solid waste management also featured prominently in the discussions, with Dr. Mishra stressing the need to prevent the open burning of municipal solid waste and biomass, which significantly contribute to air pollution in winter months. Principal Secretary to PM expressed concern over slow pace of clearance of land fill sites in Delhi and delays in implementation of waste to energy plans by MCD. Dr. Mishra especially tasked M/o EF&CC, MoHUA and MCD to resolve the issues and ensure implementation of various mitigation measures.