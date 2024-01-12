Grand jury ready to mark new chapter for DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024

Press Release By

In the ever-evolving landscape of the media industry, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is set to host DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024, exploring the profound impacts of digital transformation. The conclave, scheduled for 6th February 2024 at Shangri-La, New Delhi, promises to be a ground-breaking event, with a Grand Jury meeting on 15th January 2024, laying the foundation for an insightful and impactful gathering.

Storyboard18 is the “Knowledge Partner” for the “DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024”.

Jury Powerhouses: Steering the Course of Digital Transformation

Distinguished leaders from across industries will be a part of the jury meet.

The jury will be chaired by Senior Politician, and Former Senior Parliamentarian of India, Suresh Prabhu.

The Grand Jury includes Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge; Ajay Prakash Sawhney, former Secretary, MEITY, Government of India, Shashi Sekhar Vempati, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati; Dr. Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, MEITY, Government of India and Practitioner Development Economist, Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder, Digital India Foundation; Robert Ravi, Chief Technology Officer, Government of Tamil Nadu; Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India; N.S. Nappinai, Supreme Court Advocate and founder, Cyber Saathi Foundation; Vinit Goenka, Author and Former BJP Spokesperson; and Vivan Sharan, Founder and Partner, Koan Advisory Group.

Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is set to host DNPA Conclave & Awards on Feb 06 to recognize those instrumental in shaping India's digital journey.



The jury of distinguished leaders from across industries will be chaired by former Union Minister @sureshpprabhu.… pic.twitter.com/YSVqJ6jeYW — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) January 11, 2024

Their collective expertise will significantly enrich the deliberations of the DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024.

The Grand Jury will focus on outstanding contributions in navigating India's digital transformation and fostering innovation. The DNPA Awards serve as a platform to honour cutting-edge digital initiatives that have had a profound contribution in the nation's progress. The awards recognize the extraordinary innovations made in various sectors including health, education, finance, and media, alongside pivotal areas like women empowerment, environmental protection, governance, and administrative reforms, acknowledging those who have been instrumental in India’s digital journey and inspiring continued innovation and excellence, while setting global standards.

As the custodians of credibility, transparency, and excellence, DNPA is committed to ensuring that the awards bestowed reflect a thorough and meticulous selection process.

“DNPA Conclave and Awards bring together the best minds in India to select the country’s cutting edge digital initiatives that are transforming lives of millions of people and taking India to greater heights. It gives me immense pride to share that some of India’s most credible names are part of this year’s grand jury. I am certain that DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 Jury Meet will be a great success” commented Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman, DNPA.

"As we gear up for the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024 Grand Jury meet, there's a buzz of anticipation in the air. It's not just a meeting; it's a deep dive into the realm of digital impact. With industry leaders coming together, these awards are all about celebrating excellence and fostering innovation as we navigate a brave new world driven by human intelligence and technology," commented Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, DNPA, emphasizing on the importance of the Grand Jury meeting and awards.

The DNPA Conclave Agenda: Navigating Digital Transformation in the Media Industry

The conclave scheduled in February, will delve into critical facets of the ongoing revolution in media. Dialogues and discussions will dissect the role of online intermediaries in shaping public trust, the impact of misinformation on a diverse society like India, and the readiness of the Indian media industry to embrace technological disruptions. Equitable monetization models, advancements in generative AI, and the future of job prospects in the media and entertainment sector will be central to the discussions.

The conclave and awards ceremony will take place on 6th February at Shangri-La, New Delhi. It promises to be a day of engaging discussions and insightful keynotes by the most notable leaders from corporate and media spheres, and policymakers, culminating in the DNPA Digital Impact Awards (DDIA) ceremony. Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman of DNPA and Managing Director of Amar Ujala, will set the stage for the awards’ proceedings, where the winners will be honoured, signifying their endorsement of outstanding contributions.

The DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024 promises to be a landmark event, bringing together the brightest minds and visionaries to navigate the digital transformation of the media industry which is foundational to India's progress, and set the tone for a dynamic and innovative future.

(This is press realease.)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

In the ever-evolving landscape of the media industry, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is set to host DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024, exploring the profound impacts of digital transformation. The conclave, scheduled for 6th February 2024 at Shangri-La, New Delhi, promises to be a ground-breaking event, with a Grand Jury meeting on 15th January 2024, laying the foundation for an insightful and impactful gathering. Storyboard18 is the “Knowledge Partner” for the “DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024”. Jury Powerhouses: Steering the Course of Digital Transformationgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Distinguished leaders from across industries will be a part of the jury meet. The jury will be chaired by Senior Politician, and Former Senior Parliamentarian of India, Suresh Prabhu. The Grand Jury includes Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge; Ajay Prakash Sawhney, former Secretary, MEITY, Government of India, Shashi Sekhar Vempati, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati; Dr. Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, MEITY, Government of India and Practitioner Development Economist, Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder, Digital India Foundation; Robert Ravi, Chief Technology Officer, Government of Tamil Nadu; Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India; N.S. Nappinai, Supreme Court Advocate and founder, Cyber Saathi Foundation; Vinit Goenka, Author and Former BJP Spokesperson; and Vivan Sharan, Founder and Partner, Koan Advisory Group. Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is set to host DNPA Conclave & Awards on Feb 06 to recognize those instrumental in shaping India's digital journey. The jury of distinguished leaders from across industries will be chaired by former Union Minister @sureshpprabhu.… pic.twitter.com/YSVqJ6jeYW — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) January 11, 2024 Their collective expertise will significantly enrich the deliberations of the DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024. The Grand Jury will focus on outstanding contributions in navigating India's digital transformation and fostering innovation. The DNPA Awards serve as a platform to honour cutting-edge digital initiatives that have had a profound contribution in the nation's progress. The awards recognize the extraordinary innovations made in various sectors including health, education, finance, and media, alongside pivotal areas like women empowerment, environmental protection, governance, and administrative reforms, acknowledging those who have been instrumental in India’s digital journey and inspiring continued innovation and excellence, while setting global standards. As the custodians of credibility, transparency, and excellence, DNPA is committed to ensuring that the awards bestowed reflect a thorough and meticulous selection process. “DNPA Conclave and Awards bring together the best minds in India to select the country’s cutting edge digital initiatives that are transforming lives of millions of people and taking India to greater heights. It gives me immense pride to share that some of India’s most credible names are part of this year’s grand jury. I am certain that DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 Jury Meet will be a great success” commented Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman, DNPA. "As we gear up for the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024 Grand Jury meet, there's a buzz of anticipation in the air. It's not just a meeting; it's a deep dive into the realm of digital impact. With industry leaders coming together, these awards are all about celebrating excellence and fostering innovation as we navigate a brave new world driven by human intelligence and technology," commented Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, DNPA, emphasizing on the importance of the Grand Jury meeting and awards. The DNPA Conclave Agenda: Navigating Digital Transformation in the Media Industry The conclave scheduled in February, will delve into critical facets of the ongoing revolution in media. Dialogues and discussions will dissect the role of online intermediaries in shaping public trust, the impact of misinformation on a diverse society like India, and the readiness of the Indian media industry to embrace technological disruptions. Equitable monetization models, advancements in generative AI, and the future of job prospects in the media and entertainment sector will be central to the discussions. The conclave and awards ceremony will take place on 6th February at Shangri-La, New Delhi. It promises to be a day of engaging discussions and insightful keynotes by the most notable leaders from corporate and media spheres, and policymakers, culminating in the DNPA Digital Impact Awards (DDIA) ceremony. Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman of DNPA and Managing Director of Amar Ujala, will set the stage for the awards’ proceedings, where the winners will be honoured, signifying their endorsement of outstanding contributions. The DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024 promises to be a landmark event, bringing together the brightest minds and visionaries to navigate the digital transformation of the media industry which is foundational to India's progress, and set the tone for a dynamic and innovative future. (This is press realease.) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp