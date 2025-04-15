Date announced for “Ananthara 2025” Grand Art Festival at Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University, Trichy

The date for the much-anticipated grand Cultural festival, Ananthara 2025, hosted by Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University, has officially been announced. The Honorable Chancellor of the University, Hon. Srinivasan, revealed that the festival will take place on May 8th, 9th, and 10th, 2025.

Following the announcement, students showcased a variety of artistic performances, reflecting the spirit and enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming event. Excitement is building among the student body as they prepare to take part in the three-day cultural extravaganza.

The festival will witness the participation of several prominent figures from the entertainment industry. Among the star-studded guest list are actor Silambarasan, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, and actress Andrea Jeremiah, along with many other celebrated artists, actors, and musicians.

The date announcement ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Chancellor Hon. Srinivasan, Pro Chancellor Mrs. Ananthalakshmi Kathiravan, University FC Mr. Nirmal Kathiravan, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College & Hospital - Managing Director Dr. Nakulan, Registrar Dr. Dhanasekaran Devaraj, as well as university Deans, faculty, and a large number of students.

The event was hosted by popular radio personalities RJ Deepak and RJ Subha, adding energy and excitement to the occasion.

(This is a press release by the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University.)