ICL Fincorp's new NCD issue opens on July 31, 2025, offering effective yield up to 12.62%

ICL Fincorp is proud to announce the launch of its latest public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), opening on 31st July 2025. With an effective yield of up to 12.62%, this offering presents an attractive and secure investment opportunity for those seeking flexible tenures.

Following the remarkable response to our previous NCD issues, which were oversubscribed, we are truly honoured by the trust and confidence placed in us by our valued investors. This continued support inspires us to deliver even more robust financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our customers.

The NCD issue will remain open until 13th August 2025 and is rated CRISIL BBB- /STABLE. Each NCD carries a face value of ₹1,000,and the issue offers 10 schemes with ten options (10 ISINs), with interest rates ranging from10.50% to 12.00%. The minimum application amount is ₹10,000, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of investors.

Proceeds from this issue will be strategically deployed to support ICL Fincorp’s growth initiatives and further enhance the quality of services offered to our customers and stakeholders across India. This step reaffirms our commitment to delivering reliable, innovative and customer-centric financial solutions.

With a legacy of 34 years, ICL Fincorp continues to serve as a trusted financial partner under the visionary leadership of CMD, Adv. K.G. Anilkumar. Our growing presence spans 9 states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, and West Bengal – as we move steadily towards establishing a pan-India footprint. The acquisition of Salem Erode Investments, a BSE-listed NBFC with a 93-year history in Tamil Nadu, has further reinforced our position in the financial sector.

ICL Fincorp offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including Gold Loans, Hire Purchase Loans and Business Loans. The ICL Group has also diversified into sectors such as travel, fashion, diagnostics and charitable initiatives.

Under the joint leadership of CMD Adv. K.G. Anil Kumar and Mrs. Uma Anilkumar, Whole-time Director & CEO, ICL Fincorp, continues to operate in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India’s standards, while earning the enduring trust of customers.

As we unveil this new NCD issue, we warmly invite you to be a part of our journey towards financial growth, security and long-term value.

