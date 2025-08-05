Historic sporting moment for the Indian legal fraternity!

For the first time in history, the 1st International Bar & Bench Badminton Championship will be held in Phuket, Thailand, uniting top lawyers from across borders through the spirit of sportsmanship and fitness.

Organised by Deka Events and led by Ms. Abantika Deka, former international badminton player, this landmark event is scheduled at Chalong Badminton, Phuket, on 28th August 2025.

Representing Team India are 25 champions—winners of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions at the 3rd National Bar & Bench Badminton Championship, held in Delhi on 26th & 27th July 2025:

Team India Players:

Jatin D., Vishal, Merlyn, Ajay, Neeraj, Paras, Vaishnav, Rahul, Varun, Chandru Sir, Niti S., Pallavi D., Rajanna, Ramesh K., L. A. Jan, Arvind A., Rangi, Sunil K. S., Amarnath, Gaurav S., D. Rohilla, Arjun, Diva, Ashwarya, and Shweta.

A proud moment for India’s legal sports community as they take the international stage for the very first time!