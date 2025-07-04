UP Awas Vikas Parishad takes a vital step towards staff well-being with life-saving health initiative

LUCKNOW: In a commendable move towards enhancing staff safety and emergency preparedness, an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) was inaugurated and installed at the headquarters of UP Awas Vikas Parishad on July 2.

This initiative follows the Sudden Cardiac Arrest awareness and CPR training workshop held on 29th May 2025, which was led by Professor Aditya Kapoor, Head of Cardiology at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

The installation was carried out under the kind patronage of Dr Balkar Singh, IAS, Housing Commissioner, who formally inaugurated the AED.

Also present at the event were Dr Vipin Kumar Jain, IAS, Additional Housing Commissioner, Ms Pallavi Mishra, PCS, Deputy Housing Commissioner, along with officials from SGPGI & ICICI Bank, all of whom lent their support to this vital health and safety initiative.

This development reinforces UP Awas Vikas Parishad’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of its employees by ensuring they are equipped with both knowledge and tools to respond to cardiac emergencies effectively.

