CM orders Inquiry into Rudraprayag helicopter crash;  Strict action to be taken against those found negligent

He also ordered a high-level investigation into the Rudraprayag helicopter crash. The Chief Minister said that those found negligent at any level must be identified and appropriate punitive action should be taken. He emphasized that protecting the lives of common citizens is the top priority of the state government and no compromise with safety will be tolerated.

The Chief Minister stated that only those pilots with long-term experience of flying in high-altitude Himalayan regions will be allowed to operate. He also directed that DGCA guidelines should be made stricter and must be followed with 100% compliance. He instructed for the installation of more advanced weather forecast equipment in Himalayan regions for more accurate and timely weather information. He also directed the Rudraprayag district administration to make proper arrangements for sending the bodies of those who lost their lives in the accident to their respective states and to stay in contact with their families.

Present on the occasion through virtual mode were Chief Secretary Shri Anand Bardhan, Civil Aviation Secretary Shri Sameer Kumar Sinha, DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Secretaries Shri Shailesh Bagoli and Shri Sachin Kurve, Disaster Management Secretary Shri Vinod Kumar Suman, UCADA CEO Ms. Sonika, Information Director General Shri Banshidhar Tiwari, officials from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and others.

(This is a press release by the Uttarakhand government.)