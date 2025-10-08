Vikas Saptah – 24 years of public trust, service, and dedication under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi

He said that during the freedom movement, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, the Swadeshi movement was strengthened to attain independence. Now, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we must move towards “Vocal for Local” and “Local for Global” to achieve a prosperous India. He added that by promoting indigenous products crafted through the hard work of India’s youth and artisans, and by placing greater emphasis on enhancing the quality of local production, we will pave the way for an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, Health Minister Shri Rushikesh Patel said that Mahatma Gandhi had launched the Swadeshi movement with limited infrastructure as a means to achieve India’s independence. Today, as India advances towards becoming a developed nation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has once again given the mantra of Swadeshi. He expressed confidence that this path will serve as a guiding force in reducing the nation’s trade deficit and achieving lasting economic prosperity.

The Minister further stated that to free the country from the remnants of a colonial mindset, the Prime Minister has introduced several innovative initiatives. The Vikas Yatra that began 24 years ago has now culminated in the celebration of Vikas Saptah. Farmers, animal husbandry farmers, and youth from across the state have all joined in this movement. Each postcard written to the Prime Minister, he said, is not merely a letter but a heartfelt expression of gratitude.

He urged that this occasion should not be viewed as the final destination but as a significant milestone—calling upon everyone to contribute to the creation of Viksit Bharat through the spirit of Swadeshi and by advancing the vision of Viksit Gujarat.