Vikas Saptah – 24 years of public trust, service, and dedication under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi

Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel graces the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat, Jan Aabhar’ program
Over one crore postcards from Gujarat express gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for GST reforms and the Swadeshi campaign
Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and State Cabinet Ministers participates in the ‘Thank You Modi Ji’ postcard campaign
Chief Minister inaugurates the Vikas Pradarshan ( Development Exhibition) organised in Ahmedabad as part of the Vikas Saptah celebrations from October 7 to 15
Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel:
Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, we must continue our relentless march towards the centenary of independence and Viksit Bharat
The large number of postcards written by the people reflect their heartfelt gratitude for the Prime Minister’s service and care for every citizen
Each postcard written to the Prime Minister is not just a letter, but a reflection of every Gujarati’s heartfelt sentiments: Health Minister Rushikesh Patel
If 140 crore Indians take even one step towards Swadeshi, no one can stop the nation from becoming a developed country: Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma
GANDHINAGAR, 7 October 2025: Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, while inaugurating the ‘Vikas Pradarshan’ (Development Exhibition) in Ahmedabad as part of the state-wide ‘Vikas Saptah’ celebrations from October 7 to 15, stated that Shri Narendra Modi ushered in a new era of development-oriented politics when he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001.
The state’s uninterrupted development journey, which began in October 2001 under his leadership, has now entered its 25th year of good governance. He added that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, we must continue our steadfast march towards the centenary of India’s independence and the vision of Viksit Bharat@ 2047.
As Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi brought great benefit to the common people of the country through transformative reforms like GST. Moreover, with the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas', he has connected every person to development. To express gratitude for this, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and the State Cabinet Ministers, various sections of society, and cooperative organisations of Gujarat, including cooperative institutions, banks, and milk societies, have written 1 crore 11 lakh 75 thousand postcards to the Prime Minister under the theme 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Jan Aabhaar'.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that under the guidance of Shri Narendra Modi, Vikas Saptah is celebrated every year to ensure that Gujarat’s relentless pursuit of world-class development continues to inspire progress. He also noted that this year’s Vikas Saptah coincides with the International Year of Cooperatives, making the celebration even more significant. He stated that, as part of the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and “Har Ghar Swadeshi,” this year’s Vikas Saptah aims to promote indigenous products and the “Vocal for Local” initiative even more strongly.
CM added that this Vikas Saptah has been envisioned to chart a new course of development with the active participation of society, emphasizing the four pillars of “GYAN” — Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari Shakti (women power).
He said that during the freedom movement, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, the Swadeshi movement was strengthened to attain independence. Now, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we must move towards “Vocal for Local” and “Local for Global” to achieve a prosperous India. He added that by promoting indigenous products crafted through the hard work of India’s youth and artisans, and by placing greater emphasis on enhancing the quality of local production, we will pave the way for an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.
On this occasion, Health Minister Shri Rushikesh Patel said that Mahatma Gandhi had launched the Swadeshi movement with limited infrastructure as a means to achieve India’s independence. Today, as India advances towards becoming a developed nation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has once again given the mantra of Swadeshi. He expressed confidence that this path will serve as a guiding force in reducing the nation’s trade deficit and achieving lasting economic prosperity.
The Minister further stated that to free the country from the remnants of a colonial mindset, the Prime Minister has introduced several innovative initiatives. The Vikas Yatra that began 24 years ago has now culminated in the celebration of Vikas Saptah. Farmers, animal husbandry farmers, and youth from across the state have all joined in this movement. Each postcard written to the Prime Minister, he said, is not merely a letter but a heartfelt expression of gratitude.
He urged that this occasion should not be viewed as the final destination but as a significant milestone—calling upon everyone to contribute to the creation of Viksit Bharat through the spirit of Swadeshi and by advancing the vision of Viksit Gujarat.
On this occasion, Minister of State for Co-operation and State President Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma extended greetings on Valmiki Jayanti and stated that 24 years ago, on October 7, 2001, Shri Narendra Modi, by taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time, began the journey of good governance with service, dedication, and public trust. He added that in today's digital age, the whole of Gujarat, and especially many citizens and families from the co-operative sector, have started this unique campaign of writing postcards to the Prime Minister to express gratitude for GST reforms, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and the 'Swadeshi' campaign. Members of 26,000 societies across 12,000 villages in the state, around 5.50 lakh college youth, and about 1.25 lakh students have also expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister by writing postcards. He added that if the 140 crore Indians take even one step towards Swadeshi (indigenous products), nothing can stop the country from becoming a developed nation. He then appealed to all citizens to prioritize Swadeshi purchases during the upcoming festivals and contribute to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
On this occasion, the Secretary of the Co-operation Department, Shri Sandeep Kumar, welcomed everyone by delivering the welcome address.
Notably, a total of more than 75 lakh postcards expressing gratitude were written to the Prime Minister by the state's farmers and citizens. This number includes the postcards received by the Milk Unions and DCCBs (District Central Co-operative Banks) across the state, those received at AmulFed, the postcards received at GSC Bank, and the postcards dispatched from the press.
During the program, everyone took 'Bharat Vikas Pratigya' to contribute to the 'Har Ghar Swadeshi' campaign and to adopt indigenous products.
An application has been submitted to include this activity as a world record in the World Book of Records London, the Limca Book of Records, and other similar record books. On this occasion, an audio-visual film based on this campaign was also screened.
The ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat, Jan Aabhar’ event was graced by the presence of City Mayor Smt. Pratibhaben Jain; Members of Parliament and MLAs from Ahmedabad; Shri Ajay Patel, Chairman of GSC Bank; Shri Ashok Chaudhary, Chairman of GCMMF; the Commissioner and officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation; Chief Postmaster General Shri Ganesh Sawadekar; office-bearers of cooperative institutions; chairmen and directors of district central cooperative banks and district milk unions; as well as prominent social and political leaders, students, and teachers.
(This is a press release issued by the Gujarat government)