Chhattisgarh Public Relations Officers’ Association Condemns Attack on Senior Officer, Seeks Stern Action from CM

The Association asserted that such incidents are not just attacks on individual officers but assaults on the entire administrative framework. It demanded a high-level investigation, immediate arrest of the accused, and registration of criminal cases under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Tamboli emphasized that the Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, who also holds charge of the Public Relations Department, has always supported transparency and discipline within governance. “We urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister to ensure strict action against the culprits and provide protection and moral assurance to all departmental officers and employees,” he said.

The Association announced that a delegation will soon meet the Chief Minister to present its concerns formally.

Tamboli said that If immediate and decisive action is not taken against those responsible, every officer and employee of the Public Relations Department will be compelled to launch a statewide protest movement.The Association asserted that such incidents are not just attacks on individual officers but assaults on the entire administrative framework. It demanded a high-level investigation, immediate arrest of the accused, and registration of criminal cases under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Tamboli emphasized that the Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, who also holds charge of the Public Relations Department, has always supported transparency and discipline within governance. “We urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister to ensure strict action against the culprits and provide protection and moral assurance to all departmental officers and employees,” he said.

The Association announced that a delegation will soon meet the Chief Minister to present its concerns formally.

Tamboli said that If immediate and decisive action is not taken against those responsible, every officer and employee of the Public Relations Department will be compelled to launch a statewide protest movement.

(This is a press release by the Chhattisgarh Public Relations Officers’ Association.)