Chhattisgarh Public Relations Officers’ Association Condemns Attack on Senior Officer, Seeks Stern Action from CM

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Public Relations Officers’ Association has strongly condemned the incident of misbehavior, scuffle, abuse, vandalism, and threats against Additional Director Shri Sanjeev Tiwari at the Chhattisgarh Samvad office in Nava Raipur.
Association president Shri Balmukund Tamboli described the attack as not merely an assault on one officer or an obstruction of official work, but a direct blow to the institutional dignity of the entire Public Relations Department.
Calling the episode “a pre-planned and deliberate conspiracy,” Tamboli said, “The way miscreants entered a government office together, misbehaved with a senior officer, damaged government property, and openly issued threats proves that certain anti-social elements are misusing journalism as a cover for hooliganism.”
He added that the Public Relations Department plays a vital role in disseminating government welfare schemes to the last person in society. “Our officers work with utmost dedication both for the government and the media fraternity. In such a situation, taking the law into one’s own hands under the guise of journalism is unacceptable. The culprits must face the harshest possible legal consequences.”
The Association asserted that such incidents are not just attacks on individual officers but assaults on the entire administrative framework. It demanded a high-level investigation, immediate arrest of the accused, and registration of criminal cases under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Tamboli emphasized that the Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, who also holds charge of the Public Relations Department, has always supported transparency and discipline within governance. “We urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister to ensure strict action against the culprits and provide protection and moral assurance to all departmental officers and employees,” he said.
The Association announced that a delegation will soon meet the Chief Minister to present its concerns formally.
Tamboli said that If immediate and decisive action is not taken against those responsible, every officer and employee of the Public Relations Department will be compelled to launch a statewide protest movement.
(This is a press release by the Chhattisgarh Public Relations Officers’ Association.)