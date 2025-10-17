Apollo Cancer Centres raise awareness on hereditary cancer

Chennai: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC), one of India’s foremost cancer care networks, is leading the charge during Hereditary Cancer Awareness Week to highlight the critical importance of recognizing hereditary cancers. The focus is on to emphasize early detection through genetic testing and proactive screening, aiming to educate families, empower high-risk individuals, and underscore how timely intervention can save lives.
Hereditary cancers arise from inherited gene mutations passed from parents to children, which increase, but do not confirm, the risk of developing cancer. These mutations disrupt genes responsible for cell growth, repair, and tumour suppression. Globally, hereditary cancers account for 5–10% of all cancers (PMC.NCBI), while most are caused by lifestyle, environmental factors, or random mutations. Common hereditary cancer syndromes include Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC), Lynch syndrome, and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis.
In India, breast cancer accounted for 1,78,361 cases and ovarian cancer for 45,701 cases in 2020 (Globocan Report). Over 10% of these are linked to BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, with prevalence across Indian studies ranging from 2.9% to 28% (IJMIO). Other gene mutations linked to HBOC remain underreported. Lynch syndrome, which causes 2–3% of colorectal cancers (ScienceDirect), is also associated with elevated risks of cancers in the endometrium, stomach, pancreas, ovary, urinary tract, and more. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) is a rare inherited condition causing numerous colon polyps and a near-certain risk of colorectal cancer by age 40, with limited data available in India (NCBI).
Against this backdrop, ACC Chennai recently treated a remarkable case of familial clustering where four members of a single family from Guwahati, spanning two generations, were diagnosed with cancers linked to Lynch syndrome.
The mother, Mrs. Namita Dey, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 50 years and treated in 2011, while her daughter, Mrs. Deepa Ghosh, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 26 years and treated in 2012. More recently, her other two children, Mrs. Shikha Sarkar and Mr. Mathura Nath Dey, both diagnosed at 40 years, were treated in 2024 for right colon cancer. All four are currently doing well, underscoring how timely intervention and surgical care can change treatment outcomes to lead a better-quality life.
Speaking about the significance of this case, Dr. Venkat P, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, said, “These cases clearly demonstrate that cancer is not always sporadic—it can often be inherited and run through families across generations. When multiple family members are affected, it is a strong signal that genetic factors may be at play. In such high-risk families, genetic counselling and proactive screening become invaluable tools. They not only help us identify individuals who may be predisposed but also enable us to take preventive or early treatment measures, offering patients the best chance of cure, survival, and improved quality of life.”
Adding perspective, Dr. Priya Kapoor, Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, noted, “Families with multiple cases of colorectal, ovarian, or endometrial cancers must take their medical history seriously and not dismiss these patterns as coincidence. Such clustering is often the first indication of an inherited cancer syndrome. Genetic testing becomes the essential first step in identifying those at risk, followed by structured surveillance plans. Regular colonoscopies, timely removal of polyps, and in some cases even preventive surgeries, allow us to intervene before cancers fully develop—helping save lives and reducing the emotional and physical toll on families.”
The patient said, “When cancer struck not just one but four of us in our family, it felt overwhelming and frightening. But our Doctors at Apollo Cancer Centres, helped us, not just with treatment, but guidance and compassion at every step. Today, we are all doing well, and we carry hope instead of fear. It has shown me that even when cancer runs in families, timely care can truly change the story.”
Reinforcing ACC’s commitment, Mr. Harshad Reddy, Director, Group Oncology & International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said, “At Apollo Cancer Centres, our commitment goes far beyond offering advanced treatment—we see it as our responsibility to lead awareness and education on cancers that can be inherited. Too often, families don’t realize that cancer can run in their genes until multiple members are affected. Awareness, when combined with timely action, is the strongest weapon to win over cancer.”
The event highlighted ACC’s expertise in hereditary cancers, featuring insights from the treating oncologists and showcasing real-life patient cases. Through these efforts, ACC continues to reinforce its leadership in hereditary cancer education, raising awareness about genetic risk, early detection, and proactive care, and demonstrating its commitment to improving patient outcomes across India.
