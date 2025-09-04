Bhupen Hazarika: More than a musical genius

The white Ambassador was arguably the only car of authority in 1989, six years after Maruti launched, to signal a transformation in the Indian automobile industry. Barring the rugged jeep, it was also the toughest vehicle of that era, offering some degree of comfort on roads with countless craters. The build quality notwithstanding, the Ambassador tested the endurance of long-distance travellers, especially if they happened to be 60, the dawn of life as a senior citizen in India.

Bhupenda was past 62 when I hosted him at Morigaon, then a sub-divisional headquarters of the Nagaon district, in the first week of March 1989. As Morigaon’s Sub-Divisional Officer – it was my first posting as an IAS officer after a year’s probation in Jorhat, further east – I struggled to hide my excitement at meeting Assam’s tallest and most loved celebrity for the first time.

The responsibility of ensuring a smooth BhupenHazarikaNite kept the fanboy within me in check. I had facilitated the event at the Court Field with the help of Khirod Boruah, who was killed by the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) in November 1993.

My enthusiasm was more because my newly-wedded wife, aSattriya classical dancer fresh out of engineering college, had a programme scheduled ahead of Bhupenda, whose arrival at the venue in an Ambassador car from Guwahati, about 80 km west, energised the audience. He had his favourite yellow sweater on. Sitting through his three-hour show, I realised why Bhupenda, as he was fondly called by everyone from children to octogenarians, was who he was. He did not just sing any song; he gauged the mood of the audience to sing one gem after another, often narrating an anecdote in between.