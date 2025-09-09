Two students, 500 spectacles, and a vision that has crossed borders

Singapore/India: What started with a cardboard box has grown into a global initiative to improve the eye health of children across Asia.

Arnav Jain and Anish Golikere, two high school students in Singapore, launched Vision For All to tackle a simple but overlooked problem: children without access to basic eye care.

Their idea was simple: collect unused spectacles from local families and send them to children in Cambodia. In just two weeks, they gathered over 500 pairs. Since then, their student-led initiative has reached over 1,000 children across Singapore, Cambodia, and India through interactive workshops, multilingual storybooks, and a mobile app promoting eye health.

With over $8,000 raised through a creative student-led fundraising campaign, the duo built out educational tools, launched their own awareness campaigns, and even developed an app to help prevent early-onset myopia in children.

Their work has already helped children see more clearly—and they're just getting started. With World Sight Day approaching, Vision For All is looking to expand its efforts in India through partnerships, donations, and increased outreach to underserved communities.

"Sometimes the biggest impact comes from the simplest ideas," Arnav said. "We just want to make sure no child struggles in school because they can't see the board."

(This is a press release.)