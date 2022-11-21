Home Business Real estate

Bengaluru sees highest office rental growth across APAC; rent up 12.1 pc in Q3

Mumbai was at the 3rd rank in the index, recording 7 per cent y-o-y growth in office rentals, followed by Delhi-NCR at 14th rank, which remained stable during the period.

Published: 21st November 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

building, architecture, civil engineering, Real Estate

Oracle office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Office rent in Bengaluru rose 12.1 per cent year-on-year in July-September this year, the highest in the Asia Pacific region, according to Knight Frank.

In its Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index for Q3 2022, property consultant Knight Frank said that Bengaluru topped the list with 12.10 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year) growth in office rentals in Q3 (July-September) 2022.

Mumbai was at the 3rd rank in the index, recording 7 per cent y-o-y growth in office rentals, followed by Delhi-NCR at 14th rank, which remained stable during the period.

Jakarta was in the second position with a 10.90 per cent growth in office rent.

Taipei stood at fourth rank with a 5.50 per cent increase in rent, followed by Singapore with a 5.3 per cent rise, Brisbane with a 3.9 per cent appreciation and Seoul with a 3.7 per cent rise.

Sydney ranked 8th with a 3.40 per cent rent increase, while Perth was at 9th position with 2.4 per cent rental growth and Shanghai at 10th rank with 1.9 per cent appreciation.

Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index is a quarterly publication, which tracks the rental performance of prime office properties across key markets in the Asia Pacific region.

During the third quarter of the 2022 calendar year, Knight Frank's Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index remained stationary quarter-on-quarter after observing three consecutive quarters of expansion.

However, the overall index is up 2.3 per cent y-o-y, the fourth consecutive rise.

According to Knight Frank data, the rental growth in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR remained flat compared with the April-June quarter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Asia-Pacific Delhi-NCR Mumbai Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Office Rental
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp