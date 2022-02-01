400 Vande Bharat express trains in next three years: Finance minister in Budget 2022 Speech

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways' ambitious initiative to run the ultra modern Vande Bharat express trains got a new boost on Tuesday with the announcement of bringing 400 new generation Vande Bharat express trains in the next three years.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman presenting her fourth consecutive annual union budget in the Parliament said that the country would have 400 new generation Vande Bharat express trains in next 3 years for providing better rail connectivity to various parts of country.

She also said that the world class technology would be adopted in railway also apart from providing passanger friendly-services.At present,two Vande Bharat express trains are running-between New Delhi and Varanasi and Delhi and Katra in J&K.

ALSO READ | Finance minister calls for emphasis on logistic parks and highways expansion

The first prototype of Vande Bharat express train was made ready in 2018 after manufacturing its specially designed coaches at ICF in Chennai. Railway sources said that works on bringing out more pairs of Vande Bharat express trains are in a full progress to meet the deadline.

Earlier, Prime minister Narendra Modi had announced to run 300 Vande Bharat express trains to connect with 75 cities. But the union government led by the PM has increased the number of Vande Bharat express trains from what the PM to annouced-300, to 400.