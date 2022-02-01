Big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti: Sitharaman 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

“There was a sharp increase in public investment & capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22. This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST..; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan," explained Finance Minister.

Moving forward on this parallel track, the govt will lay the following priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action & financing of investments, she added.

While presenting the Budget for 2022-23, the finance minister also said the strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed and strategic buyer for (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd) NINL has been selected. National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL) has commenced its activity, Sitharaman added.

She further said productivity-linked incentive schemes in 14 sectors have received an excellent response, with investment intentions worth Rs 30 lakh crore received.