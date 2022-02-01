Budget 2022-23: Belying expectations of salaried classes, government keeps income tax rates same

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Belying expectations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not tinker with the personal income tax rates in the Budget for 2022-23.

The minister also did not raise standard deduction, which was widely anticipated in view of elevated inflation levels and impact of the pandemic on the middle class.

The standard deduction currently stands at Rs 50,000.

There was no change income tax slabs in the personal income tax category in the Budget unveiled on Tuesday.

The corporate tax rate too was kept at the same level.

However, concessional rate of 15 per cent has been extended by one year for newly incorporated manufacturing units.

Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government will provide a one-time window to correct omissions in income tax returns (ITRs) filed.

She said that the updated returns will have to be filed within two years.

The minister also said that the government proposes to reduce Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) to 15 per cent for co-operative societies, at par with corporates.

Further, she informed that the fiscal deficit in 2021-22 will be 6.9 per cent of GDP and 6.4 per cent in 2022-23.

Total expenditure in FY'23 is estimated at Rs 39.45 lakh crore; while total resources mobilisation would be Rs 22.84 lakh crore other than borrowings, Sitharaman said.

"The government vows a stable and predictable tax regime," she said.

She also said GST revenues are buoyant despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, the finance minister said remarkable progress has been made in GST regime, although there are still few challenges remaining.

She also informed that no set off of any loss will be allowed on undisclosed income detected during search and seizure operations, while any cess or surcharge on income is not allowed as business expenditure.

A concessional corporate tax rate of 15 per cent would be available for one more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing companies.

She also proposed a 30 per cent tax on income from transfer of virtual digital assets.

One per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) on transfer of virtual assets above a threshold, gifts would be taxed, the minister said.

The Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East will be implemented through the North Eastern Council, with an initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore, she added.

The government proposes to reduce the minimum alternative tax (MAT) for cooperative societies from current 18.5 per cent to 15 per cent at par with private companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

The government has also proposed to reduce the surcharge on cooperative societies from the present 12 per cent to 7 per cent for those having total income of more than Rs 1 crore up to Rs 10 crore.

"To provide a level-playing field between cooperative societies and companies, I propose to reduce this rate (MAT) for the cooperative societies also to 15 per cent," the finance minister said.

Currently, the cooperative societies are required to pay MAT at the rate of 18.5 per cent, while the companies paid at the rate of 15 per cent, she added.

Reducing the surcharge on cooperative societies from the present 12 per cent to 7 per cent, she said the reduction in surcharge is for those having a total income of more than Rs 1 crore to up to 10 crore.

"This will help in enhancing income of cooperative societies and its members who are mostly from the rural and from farming communities," she added.

All you need to know about duties in Budget 2022-23

In her Budget Speech, the minister also said certain antidumping duty (ADD) and countervailing duty (CVD) will be revoked on stainless steel and coated steel flat products, parts of alloy steel, and high-speed steel in larger public interest considering prevailing high prices of metals.

"Unblended fuel to attract additional excise duty of Rs 2/litre from October 1 to promote blending biofuels in petrol and diesel," she said