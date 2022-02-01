STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budget 2022 to make imported headphones, solar cells costlier, cocoa beans, frozen mussels cheaper

Imported items whose costs will reduce according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech include chemicals like methyl alcohol and acetic acid.

Published: 01st February 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

However, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duties.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:

  • Umbrella
  • Imitation Jewellery
  • Single or multiple loudspeakers
  • Headphones and earphones
  • Smart meters
  • Solar cells
  • Solar modules
  • X-ray machines
  • Parts of electronic toys.

However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and they are:

  • Frozen mussels
  • Frozen squids
  • Asafoetida
  • Cocoa beans
  • Methyl alcohol
  • Acetic acid
  • Cut and polished diamonds
  • Camera lens for cellular mobile phone.
