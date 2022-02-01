Budget 2022 to make imported headphones, solar cells costlier, cocoa beans, frozen mussels cheaper

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

However, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duties.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:

Umbrella

Imitation Jewellery

Single or multiple loudspeakers

Headphones and earphones

Smart meters

Solar cells

Solar modules

X-ray machines

Parts of electronic toys.

However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and they are: