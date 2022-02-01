STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budget for whom? asks CPI(M)

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury questioned the government as to why those who amassed super profits during the pandemic, while joblessness, poverty & hunger have grown were not being taxed more.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday questioned the government on the purpose of Union Budget 2022 and asked why the wealthy have not been taxed further.

The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, does not tinker with personal income tax rates.

It also does not raise the standard deduction, which was widely anticipated in view of elevated inflation levels and impact of the pandemic on the middle class.

"Budget for whom? The richest 10% Indians owns 75% of the country's wealth. Bottom 60% own less than 5%. Why are those who amassed super profits during the pandemic, while joblessness, poverty & hunger have grown, not being taxed more?" Yechury asked in a tweet.

