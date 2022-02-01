Budget to help stabilise economy hit by COVID, more funds likely for Namma Metro: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday that the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman would help stabilise the economy of the country which was hit hard by the COVID19 pandemic.

"It was a budget presented in the shadow of the pandemic but has the foresight of bringing the economy back on track. Since the finance minister addressed all the sectors, it will benefit the common man and the working class as well as the business class," he observed while speaking to reporters.

Funds for the rejuvenation of MSMEs had been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh which will give a boost to entrepreneurship as even the hospitality industry is included, he pointed out. It is a budget for economic reforms, stability and growth in the coming days, he added.

It aims to achieve an economic growth of 9.2% under the shadow of Covid. The budget has been presented with a long-term vision of promoting capital investment and consumption, said Bommai.

With special focus on providing basic infrastructure for the common man and programmes like Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, the budget would empower rural India. The budget has lived up to the expectations of the common man with emphasis on drinking water supply, roads and housing, Bommai said.

Initiatives in digitalisation, utilisation of services of town planning experts, higher allocation for urban transport and priority for uniform development of urban and rural areas are another feature of the budget. It aims to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture. Organic farming and oil seed cultivation too have received special attention, Bommai said.

More allocation for 'Namma Metro'

As the budget has a big increase in capital expenditure, the state is expected to get about Rs 3500 crore more under the capital account compared to last year. Karnataka is set to benefit from a big thrust for the railways, national highways and infrastructure projects. 'Namma Metro' is likely to get a bigger allocation under the urban transport sector, Bommai said.

Asked about fulfilling the state's wishlist, he said the fiscal deficit has been maintained at 4 percent for the state.

Secondly, the CM hoped that the state will get Rs 3,000 crore of its share as the Finance Minister has increased the capital outlay from Rs 10,000 to 1 lakh crore for the states to assist in the investments on centrally sponsored programmes including the railways, highways and PM's Gram Sadak yojna. The expansion of the Metro rail project in Bengaluru would also get allocation of funds, he added.

Bommai lauded the impetus being given to surface transport by allocation of funds for the development of 25,000 km of highways. The plan to run 400 more trains under 'Vande Bharat' programme and 200 TV channels to impart education to students from Class I to Class XII under PM's e-Vidhya, and setting up of digital university are visionary, he remarked.

On the green signal being given to the interlinking of rivers including the Cauvery-Pennar, Bommai felt it will help to resolve the long-pending 'controversial' issue between states.