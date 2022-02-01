STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Budget to help stabilise economy hit by COVID, more funds likely for Namma Metro: Karnataka CM

As the budget has a big increase in capital expenditure, the state is expected to get about Rs 3500 crore more under the capital account compared to last year

Published: 01st February 2022 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday that the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman would help stabilise the economy of the country which was hit hard by the COVID19 pandemic.

"It was a budget presented in the shadow of the pandemic but has the foresight of bringing the economy back on track. Since the finance minister addressed all the sectors, it will benefit the common man and the working class as well as the business class," he observed while speaking to reporters.  

Funds for the rejuvenation of MSMEs had been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh which will give a boost to entrepreneurship as even the hospitality industry is included, he pointed out. It is a budget for economic reforms, stability and growth in the coming days, he added.

It aims to achieve an economic growth of 9.2% under the shadow of Covid. The budget has been presented with a long-term vision of promoting capital investment and consumption, said Bommai.

With special focus on providing basic infrastructure for the common man and programmes like Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, the budget would empower rural India. The budget has lived up to the expectations of the common man with emphasis on drinking water supply, roads and housing, Bommai said.

Initiatives in digitalisation, utilisation of services of town planning experts, higher allocation for urban transport and priority for uniform development of urban and rural areas are another feature of the budget. It aims to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture. Organic farming and oil seed cultivation too have received special attention, Bommai said.

More allocation for 'Namma Metro'

As the budget has a big increase in capital expenditure, the state is expected to get about Rs 3500 crore more under the capital account compared to last year. Karnataka is set to benefit from a big thrust for the railways, national highways and infrastructure projects. 'Namma Metro' is likely to get a bigger allocation under the urban transport sector, Bommai said.

Asked about fulfilling the state's wishlist, he said the fiscal deficit has been maintained at 4 percent for the state.

Secondly, the CM hoped that the state will get Rs 3,000 crore of its share as the Finance Minister has increased the capital outlay from Rs 10,000 to 1 lakh crore for the states to assist in the investments on centrally sponsored programmes including the railways, highways and PM's Gram Sadak yojna. The expansion of the Metro rail project in Bengaluru would also get allocation of funds, he added.

Bommai lauded the impetus being given to surface transport by allocation of funds for the development of 25,000 km of highways. The plan to run 400 more trains under 'Vande Bharat' programme and 200 TV channels to impart education to students from Class I to Class XII under PM's e-Vidhya, and setting up of digital university are visionary, he remarked.

On the green signal being given to the interlinking of rivers including the Cauvery-Pennar, Bommai felt it will help to resolve the long-pending 'controversial' issue between states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget Budget 2022 Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp