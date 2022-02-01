STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Measures to be taken to enhance financial viability of infra projects: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Enhancing financial viability shall also be obtained by adopting global best practices, innovative ways of financing, and balanced risk allocation, Sitharaman said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said measures will be taken to increase the financial viability of infrastructure projects, including public-private partnerships (PPP), with technical and knowledge assistance from multi-lateral agencies.

In her Budget speech, the minister said for financing the infrastructure needs, the stepping up of public investment will need to be complemented by private capital at a significant scale.

"Measures will be taken to enhance the financial viability of projects including PPP, with technical and knowledge assistance from multi-lateral agencies," she said.

Enhancing financial viability shall also be obtained by adopting global best practices, innovative ways of financing, and balanced risk allocation, she said.

On capacity building for infrastructure projects, she said with technical support from the Capacity Building Commission, central ministries, state governments, and their infra-agencies will have their skills upgraded.

This will ramp up capacity in planning, design, financing (including innovative ways), and implementation management of the PM Gat Shakti infrastructure projects.

