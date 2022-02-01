STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tax incentive for startups extended by one more year, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In view of the pandemic, she proposed to extend the period of incorporation of the eligible startup by one more year, up to March 31, 2023, for providing tax incentive

Published: 01st February 2022 02:06 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | ANI)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the aim of promoting startups, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech announced an extension of one more year for the tax incentive provided to them. She also said that startups will be promoted to facilitate ‘Drone Shakti’ through varied applications and for Drone-As-A-Service (DrAAS).

"Startups have emerged as drivers of growth for our economy. Over the past few years, the country has seen a manifold increase in successful startups. Eligible startups established before 31.3.2022 had been provided a tax incentive for three consecutive years out of ten years from incorporation," she said.

In view of the pandemic, she proposed to extend the period of incorporation of the eligible startup by one more year, up to March 31, 2023, for providing tax incentive.

ALSO READ: Digital rupee to be issued by RBI, 30% tax on income from virtual digital assets: Sitharaman

Also, to finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain, she said a fund with blended capital, raised under the co-investment model, will be facilitated through NABARD.

Providing a major boost to research and development, the finance minister said defence R&D will be opened up for industry, startups and academia with 25% of defence R&D budget earmarked.

Artificial Intelligence, Geospatial Systems and Drones, Semiconductor, Space Economy, Genomics and Pharmaceuticals are considered the future as they provide employment opportunities and also make the industry more efficient and competitive.

The finance minister said that AI, geospatial systems and drones have immense potential to assist sustainable development at scale and modernise the country.

Reacting to the announcement, Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy, CEO & Co-founder Skylark Drones said that the introduction of drone shakti will ensure business momentum and drive faster adoption of UAVs in the country.

"The announcement to promote the use of ‘Kisan drones' in the agricultural sector as part of the Budget for 2022-23 will enable the drone industry to collaborate with our farmers to improve operational efficiency and maximize profitability," he said.

Venture capital and private equity have invested more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore last year facilitating one of the largest startup and growth ecosystems. Nirmala Sitharaman also said that an expert committee will be set up to examine and suggest appropriate measures to scale up this investment.

