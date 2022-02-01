STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget 2022: For every rupee in government coffer, 58 paise to come from taxes

On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay component to be interest payments at 20 paise for every rupee, followed by the states' share of taxes and duties at 17 paise.

Published: 01st February 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image for representation(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For every rupee in the government coffer, 58 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 35 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 5 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment and 2 paise from non-debt capital receipts, according to the Budget documents for 2022-23.

According to the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, goods and services tax will contribute 16 paise in every rupee revenue, while corporation tax will contribute 15 paise to each rupee earned.

The government is also looking to earn 7 paise for every rupee from Union excise duty and 5 paise from customs duty.

Income tax will yield 15 paise to every rupee collection.

The collection from 'borrowings and other liabilities' will be 35 paise, according to the Budget 2022-23.

WATCH |

On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay component is interest payments at 20 paise for every rupee, followed by the states' share of taxes and duties at 17 paise.

Allocation for the defence stood at 8 paise.

Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 15 paise, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes will be 9 paise.

The expenditure on the 'Finance Commission and other transfers' is pegged at 10 paise.

Subsidies and pension will account for 8 paise and 4 paise, respectively, in each rupee spending.

The government will spend 9 paise in every rupee on 'other expenditures'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget 2022 BUdget 2022 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revenue expenditure Annual Financial Statement revenue income borrowings and liabilities
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp