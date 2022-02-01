STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Budget 2022: Lost in big words signifying nothing, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Ms Banerjee called the budget a pegasus spin budget referring to the latest allegations about the Union government's purchase of pegasus spy software while the nation was reeling under COVID crisis.

Published: 01st February 2022 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Union Budget provided nothing to the common people who have been "crushed" by unemployment and inflation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, terming it a "Pegasus spin budget".

Banerjee said the Centre was lost in "big words" signifying nothing.

"BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING - A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET (sic)," she tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament and said the country's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

